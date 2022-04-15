Walker's Kyra Patrick and Morgan Duncan were semifinalists in girls singles at the Division I, Region 3 tennis tournament earlier this week in Mandeville.
Mandeville's Natalie Devraj was the champion, while St. Amant's Grayce Reynolds was the runner-up.
In girls doubles, Walker's team of Cameron Thames and Sarah Wilkinson advanced to the semifinals.
Brianna Daigle and Claire Dean of Denham Springs and Kinley Hester and Natalia Poindexter of Live Oak were quarterfinalists.
Annalyse Greely and Madison Lumpkin of Central won the title, while Miranda Crooks and Libby Lambert of St. Amant finished as the runners up.
On the boys side, Walker's team of Dusty Diez and Seth Leblanc advanced to the doubles quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.