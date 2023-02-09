The Walker girls tennis team picked up a 3-2 win over Live Oak at North Park on Tuesday, while the boys teams battled to a 2-2 tie.
In girls singles, Walker’s Kyra Patrick defeated Live Oak’s Ava Barker 6-0, 6-0, while Morgan Duncan of Walker got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Joselynn Hagan of Live Oak.
Kinley Hester and Natalia Poindexter of Live Oak notched a 6-4, 6-4 win, while Walker’s Aubree Olivier and Tamara Fonseca defeated Live Oak’s Kennedy Foreman and Carly Barnum 6-2, 7-5 in doubles.
Live Oak’s Samantha Martin and Addison Varnado defeated Walker’s Karsyn Carlisle and Taylor Boyle 6-4, 6-1.
In boys singles, Walker’s Seth LeBlanc defeated Live Oak’s Jorden Nicholas 6-0, 6-1, while Live Oak’s Pattera Newsome got a 6-2, 6-1 win over Walker’s Mattias Fonseca.
Alex Rivers and Noah Snow of Live Oak defeated Walker’s David Chase and Brayden Timmons 6-2, 6-2, while Seth McReynolds and Wesley Frioux of Walker got a 1-6, 6-4 (11-9) win over Live Oak’s Drew Underwood and Gavin DiLorenzo.
