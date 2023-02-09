Walker-Live Oak Tennis Seth LeBlanc

Walker's Seth LeBlanc works against Live Oak earlier this week,

 Photo courtesy of Brandy Weimer

The Walker girls tennis team picked up a 3-2 win over Live Oak at North Park on Tuesday, while the boys teams battled to a 2-2 tie.

In girls singles, Walker’s Kyra Patrick defeated Live Oak’s Ava Barker 6-0, 6-0, while Morgan Duncan of Walker got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Joselynn Hagan of Live Oak.

