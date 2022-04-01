The Walker tennis team split with Central in action Thursday at North Park.
The Walker girls won 4-0, with Kyra Patrick defeating Annalyse Greely 6-0, 6-0 in singles.
In doubles, Walker’s team of Cameron Thames and Sarah Wilkinson defeated Madison Lumpkin and J’Kaira Claiborne, 6-4, 6-0, while Averi Wadenpfuhl and Bethany Wilson got a 6-2, 6-2 win over Central’s Amelia Conerly and Juliaun Shuff.
Aubree Olivier and Selena Stafford won 8-0 over Central’s Isabelle Cullen and A’Nara Johnson.
The Central boys won 2-1, with Central’s Michael Carmon defeating Walker’s Jacob Thomas, 6-3, 6-2 in singles.
In doubles, Walker’s Seth Leblanc and Dusty Diez got a 2-6, 6-3, 10-3 win over Alex Davis and Taylor Parker, while Central’s Parker and Grant Penton defeated Walker’s Cooper Mayeaux and Chase David, 6-1, 6-4.
