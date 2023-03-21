The Walker tennis team split its match with East Ascension on Monday, with the Lady Cats picking up a 4-1 win and the Spartans grabbing a 3-2 win over the Wildcats in boys action.
On the girls side, Walker’s Morgan Duncan defeated EA’s Maria Garcia 6-2, 6-1, while Kyra Patrick of Walker got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Amira Samara.
In doubles, EA’s London Greenfield and Audrey Soulier defeated Sarah Wilkinson and Averi Wadenpfuhl, 7-5, 6-4.
Walker’s Auburee Olivier and Tamara Fonseca defeated Serenity Helaire and Amelia Voilon, 6-0, 6-0, while Levie Boo and Viviana Vasquez of Walker defeated Ava Volion and Yareli Torres of EA 6-3, 6-1.
Walker swept boys singles with Seth LeBlanc defeating Arthur LeBlanc, 6-0, 6-1, while David Chase topped Roland Naquin, 6-0, 7-6.
East Ascension took three doubles matches, with Kaden Armand and Cole Hewitt defeating Wesley Frioux and Seth McReynolds, 6-0, 6-0, and Grady Stutzman and Sebastian Nunez getting a 7-6, 6-4 win over Brayden Timmons and Mattias Fonseca. Jacob Harvey-Luter and Mekel Buckner got the final win for the Spartans in doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.