The Walker tennis team split with East Ascension on Monday.

The Walker tennis team split its match with East Ascension on Monday, with the Lady Cats picking up a 4-1 win and the Spartans grabbing a 3-2 win over the Wildcats in boys action.

On the girls side, Walker’s Morgan Duncan defeated EA’s Maria Garcia 6-2, 6-1, while Kyra Patrick of Walker got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Amira Samara.

