The Walker High tennis team picked up a split with Parkview Baptist on Monday, with the boys scoring a 2-1 win and the Parkview girls getting a 3-2 win.
In boys action, Walker’s Jacob Thomas defeated Parkview’s Reid Scott, 6-3, 6-3 in singles.
In boys doubles, Walker’s Dusty Diez and Seth Leblanc defeated Parkview’s Jake Mathis and Cole Brumfield, 6-0, 6-2. Parkview’s Ethan Benton and William Scott defeated Walker’s Chase David and Cooper Mayeaux, 6-3, 6-3.
Walker’s Kyra Patrick scored a 6-0, 6-1 win over Parkview’s Aiden Pourciau, while Morgan Duncan got a 6-1, 6-0 win over Parkview’s Kathrynn Fazio.
Parkview swept doubles, Tori Baudry and Avery Morris defeating Walker’s Cameron Thames and Megan Hibbard, 6-4, 6-1. Olivia Owens and Georgia Lauve topped Walker’s Averi Wadenpful and Sarah Wilkinson, 7-6, 6-1.
Laney Bonaventure and Kaitlyn Parker got a 6-2, 6-2 win over Walker’s Bethany Wilson and Selena Stafford.
