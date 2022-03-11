The Walker High tennis team picked up a sweep of Liberty High on Wednesday.
In girls single, Kyra Patrick defeated Kayla Gibson, 6-0, 6-1, and Morgan Duncan defeated Seanna Baldwin, 6-0, 6-0. Also, Aubree Olivier defeated Jayda Harris, 6-0, 6-0.
In girls doubles, Cameron Thames and Megan Hibbard got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Tina Teng and Maria Pham, and Averi Wadenpfuhl and Sarah Wilkinson defeated Lydia Rahkawi and Tai Johnson, 6-0, 6-0. Bethany Wilson and Selena Stafford defeated Jaelyn Njenga and Kle’at Kiper, 6-0, 6-0.
On the boys’ side, Walker’s Thomas Jacob defeated Sincere Simmons, 6-2, 6-2 in singles.
In doubles, Dusty Diez and Seth Leblanc defeated Rayman Angeles and Brandon Dominick, 6-0, 6-0.
