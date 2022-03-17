The Walker tennis team swept Live Oak in action Wednesday at North Park.
Walker’s boys notched a 3-0 win, with Jacob Thomas defeating Drew Underwood, 6-1, 7-5 in singles.
In boys doubles, Walker’s team of Dusty Diez and Seth LeBlanc got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Pattera Newsome and Noah Snow, while Chase David and Cooper Mayeaux defeated Brayden Martin and Alex Rivers, 7-5, 6-3.
Walker’s girls won 5-0, with Kyra Patrick getting a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Ava Barker, 6-0, 6-1 and Morgan Duncan defeating Samantha Martin, 6-1, 6-0.
In girls doubles, Cameron Thomas and Sarah Wilkinson defeated Natalia Poindexter and Theresa Lemoine 6-1, 6-4, while Averi Wadenpfuhl and Megan Hibbard topped Kennedy Foreman and Carly Barnum, 7-5, 6-1.
Bethany Wilson and Aubree Olivier picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ryleigh Little and Annalyse Battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.