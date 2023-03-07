The Walker tennis team split in action with St. Michael on Monday, with the girls getting a 4-1 win, and the boys losing 2-1.
In girls singles, Walker’s Morgan Duncan defeated Emily Ponson, 6-3, 6-2, while Kyra Patrick got a 6-4, 4-6 (10-5) win over St. Michael’s Cara Delacruz.
Walker’s Aubree Olivier and Tamara Fonseca got a 6-3, 6-3 win over Nikki Normand and Beverly Smith, and Averi Wadenpfhul and Sarah Wilkinson defeated Ava Phillips and Mary Ellen Moore of St. Michael, 6-1, 6-2 in doubles.
Latona Addison and Julia Miller of St. Michael defeated Taylor Boyle and Karsyn Carlisle 6-2, 7-6.
In boys singles, Walker’s Seth LeBlanc picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win over Own Naquin.
St. Michael swept doubles, with Tyler Griffin and Braeden Fox picking up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Wesley Frioux and Seth McReynolds, and Ronald Dang and Liam Reed defeating Mattais Fonseca and Brayden Timmons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.