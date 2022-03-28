The Walker tennis team wrapped up action against Dutchtown last Wednesday.
Walker’s girls won 4-1, while Dutchtown got a 2-1 win over the Walker boys.
In girls singles, Walker’s Kyra Patrick defeated Halima Hamdan 6-3, 6-1, while Morgan Duncan got a 6-1, 6-0 win over Dutchtown’s Brooklyn Hebert.
The Walker doubles team of Sarah Wilkinson and Cameron Thames defeated Kennedy Brown and Emerson Milligan, 6-0, 6-2, while Bethany Wilson and Averi Wadenpfuhl defeated Dutchtown’s Leila Hart and Kiley McClelland, 6-3, 6-3. Dutchtown’s Millie Heffernan and Amma O’Neal got a 6-3, 6-7, 10-8 win over Selena Stafford and Aubree Olivier.
On the boys side, Dutchtown’s Wade Stephens scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over Jacob Thomas.
In doubles, Walker’s Dusty Diez and Seth LeBlanc picked up a 1-6, 6-2, 10-3 win over Blake Hutchinson and Jacob Luong, while Dutchtown’s duo of Brayden Barnes and Gabriel Keith defeated Chase David and Cooper Mayeaux, 6-0, 6-1.
