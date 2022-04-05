West Feliciana picked up a sweep of Walker in tennis action Monday at West Feliciana Sports Park.
The Saints scored a 3-2 win in girls matches, while West Feliciana won 3-0 in boys matches.
On the girls side, Walker’s Kyra Patrick defeated Mary Field Leak, 6-1, 6-1, and Morgan Duncan of Walker picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Cierra Miller in singles.
West Feliciana swept girls doubles, 3-0, with Sarah Catherine Leake and Mary Jane Opperman scoring a 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 win over Cameron Thames and Sarah Wilkinson. Laura Leake and Jordan Verdicanno defeated Averi Wadenpfuhl and Bethany Wilson 6-2, 6-0, while Evelyn Perdue and Emily Stelly got a 9-7 win over Karsyn Carisle and Aubree Olivier.
In boys singles, West Feliciana’s Ryan Ethridge defeated Jacob Thomas 6-1, 6-2, while Grant Rome got a 6-4, 6-1 win over Walker’s David Chase.
Ben Ferguson and Charles Fox-Smith of West Feliciana scored a 6-1, 6-1 win over Walker’s Dusty Diez and Seth LeBlanc.
