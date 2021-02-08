DENHAM SPRINGS -- Though the celebration had to be scaled down, there was a celebration nonetheless.
Denham Springs High celebrated the merits of several athletes who will continue their careers at the next level during a signing day ceremony on Friday, Feb. 5.
Eight athletes from four sports signed their collegiate letters of intent inside Hornsby Gymnasium. The signing group included four football players, two baseball players, one softball player, and one golfer.
DSHS football coach and athletic director Brett Beard thanked those who attended the ceremony, which was much smaller than in years past due to crowd limitations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Beard said the school hopes to celebrate the athletes “properly” when restrictions are loosened.
“I can assure you we are just as disappointed as anybody because of the rules of COVID and being in this situation,” Beard said. “We want to be able to celebrate your student-athletes and what he or she has accomplished.
“This is a big-time day for all of you.”
Beard, who is entering his second season leading the program, watched as four players from his first senior class signed to continue their athletic careers.
Defensive lineman Chris Smith, who earned All-Parish honors this season, signed with Benedictine College, a Kansas-based National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school that competes in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. The Ravens finished the 2020 season with a 7-2 record, including 4-1 in conference play.
Myles Edwards, who was an All-Parish honorable mention this season, signed with Elmhurst University, a D-III school in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin that didn’t have a football season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other football players John McDaniel (Hendrix College, D-III, Southern Athletic Association) and Stacy Johnson (Louisiana College, D-III, American Southwest Conference) also signed their letters of intent.
In baseball, coach Mark Carroll watched as two of his seniors — Reese Smith and Lane Dudley — made their collegiate selections officials.
Smith, an All-Parish infielder, signed with Holmes Community College, a college in Mississippi that produced All-Star MLB-pitcher Roy Oswalt. Though COVID-19 limited the Dogs to 14 games in 2020, they compiled a 28-18 record in the most recent complete season in 2019.
Dudley, who pitches and plays infield for the Jackets, signed with Centenary College after committing to the program in December.
In softball, Alexis Richardson, an All-District and All-Parish outfielder, signed with Xavier University in New Orleans. In the most recent season in 2019, Richardson batted .324, slugged .541, and batted in 14 runs to help lead the Yellow Jackets to a 23-7 record and a trip to the Class 5A state quarterfinals, where they fell to eventual runner-up Barbe.
Wes Jacobs will continue his golf days at Southern Arkansas University and compete under coach Ben Sanders, who is entering his sixth year as the head men’s and women’s golf coach.
