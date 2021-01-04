2020 was a year no one will soon forget, and the stories were just as memorable.
This week, The News will be releasing its “Top 10 Stories of 2020” in the news, lifestyle, and sports sections.
On Monday, we will start with stories No. 9 and No. 10 from each section before ending on Friday with each section’s top two stories from the previous year.
No. 9 French Settlement girls basketball advances to semifinals
For those wanting a hard copy, our "Top 10" print edition will be available on newsstands on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Below is the first installment of the top stories from the sports section.
No. 9
French Settlement girls basketball advances to Class 2A semifinals
LAKE CHARLES - It took 20 years for the French Settlement girls to return to the state basketball tournament, but their stay proved too short for their liking.
A poor second quarter doomed sixth-seeded French Settlement and helped contribute to second-seeded Red River’s 63-31 Class 2A semifinal victory March 5 at Burton Coliseum.
No. 10
Live Oak cross country teams capture sixth straight parish titles
WALKER – Live Oak’s sixth straight team championship may have been the big news coming out of Thursday’s Livingston Parish Cross Country Meet, but Denham Springs High got a boost from a somewhat unexpected source to make the team standings tight.
Denham Springs’ Michael Rodriquez, a member of the DSHS basketball team in his first year of cross country, captured the individual title in 16:00.31.
WALKER – Live Oak captured its sixth straight girls team championship at the Livingston Parish Cross Country Meet on Thursday, but Denham Springs certainly made things interesting.
Live Oak edged the Lady Jackets 41-46 in the team standings in an outcome that caught LOHS coach Travis Johnson a bit off guard.
“It was tight,” Johnson said. “I legitimately thought Denham won, so hats off to them for a great race. They ran a very good strategy where they were controlled and then as a group, their girls just picked people off. We just went out and tried to get our three, four and five to do what they could. They did just enough, so it’s a good day.”
“I’m just excited. This might be the sweetest one,” Johnson said. “I think this might be the sweetest one.”
