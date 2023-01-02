The calendar has flipped to 2023, but the stories from 2022 will stay with us forever.
This week, The News will be releasing its “Top 10 Stories of 2022” in the news, lifestyle, and sports sections.
On Monday, we will start with stories No. 9 and No. 10 from each section and will end on Friday with each section’s top two stories from the previous year.
For those wanting a hard copy, our “Top Stories” print edition will be available on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Below is the first installment of the top stories from the sports section.
No. 9 Walker/Doyle softball
Both teams advanced to the state tournament with vastly different rosters as the Lady Tigers returned to Sulphur with just one senior -- Kay Kay Savant -- on the roster.
Meanwhile, Walker made its first trip to the state tournament in four years with five starters -- seniors Lainee Bailey, Gyvan Hammons, Ryann Schexnayder, Madelyn Bourgoyne and Alayna Daigrepont – who were on the field as freshmen during the Lady Cats' previous tournament trip. Kara Jones, who was also freshman on the team four years ago, was also a key player for Walker in its trip to the state tournament.
Bailey hit a two-run home run in a three-run first inning while striking out six as Walker picked up a 7-3 win over No. 22 Acadiana to advance to the state tournament.
In the opening round of the playoffs, Bailey threw a no-hitter and Caitlyn Riche’ hit two home runs, sparking the No. 3 Lady Cats to a 15-0 win over No. 30 Southwood in three innings. Walker followed with a 12-0 win over Airline in the regional round.
In Class 2A, Many's Tia Holmes hurled a perfect game in an 11-0 win over Doyle in the semifinals, while St. Amant scored a 6-0 win over Walker in the third meeting of the season between the teams in the Class 5A semifinals.
The No. 4 Lady Tigers got coach Amanda Decell her 200th career win in a 7-1 win over No. 5 Rosepine to get to the state tournament as eighth-grader Bella Collins scattered six hits while striking out two in a complete-game win and hit a two-run double.
Doyle pounded out 16 hits and used an 11-run second inning and an eight-run fourth to key a 22-2 road win over Oakdale in the regional round, while Savant went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and Doyle overcame 12 walks to pick up an 11-6 win over Lakeside in the opening round.
No. 10 Denham Springs football advances to the quarterfinals
The Yellow Jackets advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1985 in Brett Beard’s third season at DSHS while going 10-3.
The Yellow Jackets came into the season with a large senior class but with the added variable of a new stadium under construction, forcing the team to play all of its games on the road with ‘home’ games at Walker and Live Oak.
Denham Springs didn’t play its first true home game in the new stadium until Week 10, hosting Walker.
After missing the playoffs in Beard’s first season at DSHS, the Yellow Jackets built on last season’s run to the second round of the postseason.
The Yellow Jackets started 4-0 with wins over Mandeville, Glen Oaks, Liberty Magnet and Franklinton – a road game in which DSHS came away with a 28-20 win.
The next test came the following week in a road game against St. Thomas More, which ended in a 42-21 loss for the Yellow Jackets, which Beard said the team learned from.
The Yellow Jackets opened District 5-5A play with a 33-0 win over Live Oak, a game Denham Springs led 7-0 at halftime before DSHS got a 31-yard TD pass from Reese Mooney to Micah Harrison and a 55-yard interception return from Da’Shawn McBryde just over a minute apart in the third quarter to break the game open.
The Yellow Jackets picked up a 27-21 win over St. Amant with all of the points scored in the first half, then East Ascension rallied for a 17-7 win over DSHS, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The following week, Denham Springs scored all of its points in the fourth quarter, rallying for a 21-17 win over Dutchtown at Live Oak against a Griffins defense that hadn’t given up a point in district play coming into the game.
In the first game in the new Yellow Jacket Stadium, DSHS got three safeties in a 20-6 win over Walker.
The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season 8-2 and earned the No. 9 seed in the Division I non-select playoffs then turned in a dominating effort in a 39-6 win over Covington, holding the Lions to three first downs – all in the first half – and 96 yards of total offense.
In the regional round, the Yellow Jackets came away with a 29-28 win over Benton after the Tigers took over at the DSHS 49 late in the game but were unable to run out the clock, turning the ball over on downs with .6 of a second left, allowing Caleb LeBlanc to kick a game-winning 30-yard field goal on the final play of the game.
Top-seeded Ruston defeated the Yellow Jackets 49-31 in the quarterfinals on its way to a state runner-up finish, but Beard said Denham Springs’ run to the quarterfinals has the program on solid footing.
