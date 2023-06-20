2023 ALL-PARISH GIRLS TRACK & FIELD TEAM
The list was compiled using the top two individuals in open events and the top relay team from the parish meet.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 4:38 pm
FIELD EVENTS
Javelin: Aubrey Hoyt, Albany; Brooke Foster, Holden
Shot put: Kendall Young, Denham Springs; Kylee Savant, Doyle
Discus: Braleigh Zeigler, Denham Springs; Riley Thorburn, Denham Springs
Long jump: Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs; Suri Stewart, Doyle
Triple jump: Jordyn Taylor Denham Springs; Lauryn Lewis, Denham Springs
High jump: Trinity Thomas, Walker; Annelise Wickwire, Denham Springs
Pole vault: Grace Ross, Walker; Madelyn Aime, Maurepas
TRACK EVENTS
3200 relay: Denham Springs (H. Eli, K. Ellis, C. Duckworth, A. Wilkes)
800 relay: Walker (A. Amedee, T. Thomas, M. Pool, A. Scott)
1600: Sylvia White, Live Oak; Ava Pitarro, Walker
100 hurdles: Courtney Smith, Denham Springs; Grace Ross, Walker
100: Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs; Addison Amdeee, Walker
800: Sylvia White, Live Oak; Cayden Boudreaux, Albany
400 relay: Denham Springs (N. Brown, A. Warren, M. Allen, P. Nelson)
400: Aneace Scott, Walker; Lauryn Lewis, Denham Springs
300 hurdles: Courtney Smith, Denham Springs; Blaize Foster, Holden
200: Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs; Chloe Suarez, Albany
3200: Brooke Fontenot, Live Oak; Avery Guirdry, Walker
1600 relay: Walker (C. Vega, T. Thomas, I. McKeithen, A. Scott)
