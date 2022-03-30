WALKER – Denham Springs High track and field coach Andy McLean admits he may be a little spoiled by the season the school’s girls team is having, but he’s not complaining.
The Lady Jackets continued their solid season by repeating as the large schools champion at the Livingston Parish Track and Field Championships at Walker on Tuesday, scoring 124 points, with Walker in second place (92) and Albany and Live Oak tying for third with 34 points each.
“The girls did well,” McLean said. “We’ve got strong team top to bottom, and that’s what I told them. This is a special team, not a lot of weaknesses.
“You start looking, and you’re winning events, and then you’re putting people in the second, third, fourth position consistently, that’s a special team,” McLean said. “We wanted our team to relish in this because there are some special seniors and what they’re able to do. Like every season, that team will never happen again, so they wanted this to be special night. The last parish meet for some of them, so we went out with a bang for them.”
Meanwhile, Holden repeated at the girls small schools champion, establishing itself early in the field events and pulling away on the track, scoring 125 points, while Springfield was second (59), Doyle third (46) and Maurepas fourth (20).
“A couple of years ago, we got together, and we wanted to have a junior high team,” said Krystal Hughes, who is coaching the Holden team along with Meghan Hughes, Landon DuBois and Will Arthur. “We wanted to start building some kids that didn’t think of running as a punishment. Mr. Will really wanted to bring that because the kids predominately play basketball, and they use running as a punishment. We wanted kids to think of it as something different, and we started (a) junior high (program). This year, we implemented elementary (track). We want to teach some kids some skills early, let them learn the skill, so they’re not learning the skill in high school, they’re improving their skill in high school. We’ve been trying to build a track program at Holden.”
Meghan Hughes noted that this year’s senior class were members of the school’s first eighth-grade team.
Jordyn Taylor set the pace for the DSHS girls, taking Field MVP honors after capturing firsts in the long jump (17-11.5) and triple jump (36-04). Taylor also won the 100 meters (12.31) and 200 meters (25.89), while teammate Lauryn Lewis was third (28.06). Lewis was second in the 400 (1:02.21).
“The girls are who they are,” McLean said. “There’s no trying to figure anything out. They’re consistent. They’re steady. They do what they do, and we had very little mishaps.”
Denham’s Hannah Linebaugh did her part, claiming Track MVP honors, finishing first in the 1600 (5:33.76), 3200 (12:07.70) and 4x800 relay with Chloe Bueche, Kayleigh Ellis and Laney Wilkes (10:32.76).
Linebaugh said a big part of her consistency this season has come from a changing her diet and her mental approach.
“I feel like I’m running all these races now, and I’m just going into it super strong due to consistent workouts, consistently staying on top of the diet,” she said. “I think also, mentally, my mind’s changed. I prepare a week before for races to get into that mindset of winning and seeing yourself cross the finish line. It really does help you improve the week going into the meet so that you’re very sure of it that this is going to be a good meet, good things are going to happen, PRs are going to happen. You’re going to feel good instead of doubting it on the day of. It all flows. Once you have that stuff set, everything’s good. You don’t have to worry about anything else.”
“It’s really just been a perfect storm, and Hannah really turned on from cross country,” McLean said. “When you take somebody who can carry the weight of the mile and the two-mile, it makes it easy, and it makes it enjoyable. It makes it worthwhile, and it makes it exciting.”
Linebaugh was second in the 800 (2:29.06) after Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux made a late push to win the event in 2:27.58. Wilkes was third (2:40.52).
“She is such a great competitor,” said Boudreaux, who was second in the 1600 (5:42.83) and 3200 (12:36.45) of Linebaugh. “She’s also older than me, so being able to run against her, it’s really amazing because I’m able to train against her. It may seem (bad) if I may lose to her, but ultimately, she’s a five and I’m a 3A, so all she’s doing is pushing me, so when I get to 3A it’s a little easier. Hannah is amazing out there.”
Courtney Smith won the 100 hurdles (16.63) and 300 hurdles (49.42) for DSHS, while Haley Hoover was third in the 300 hurdles (53.24).
Denham’s team of Emilee Lambert, LaNiya Holliday, Julissa Cabrera and Smith was second in the 4x100 relay (51.42), while Lambert, Lewis, Cabrera and Holliday finished second in the 4x200 relay (1:51.66).
Catherine Duckworth, Laney Wilkes, Allie Wilkes and Smith finished second in the 4x400 relay (4:34.57).
Denham’s Kori Jones and Mary Young went 1-2 in the shot put, while Jones also won the discus (106-04). Makinley Harris was third in the javelin (99-04), while Kallie Calvaruso won the high jump (5-00).
Allie Wilkes and Victoria Durost went 2-3 in the pole vault, with Wilkes at 7-06 and Durost at 6-06.
Walker’s girls got firsts in the 4x100 relay (Ralyn Johnson, Kennedi Ard, Arionna Patterson, Addison Amedee) in 50.38; the 4x200 relay (Johnson, Ard, LaShantae Clay, Aneace Scott in 1:45.57, and the 4x400 relay (Scott, Candilynn Vega, Cassidy Houston, Trinity Thomas) in 4:21.95.
Cydney Cifreo won the javelin (116-05), while Sierra Schmidt took the pole vault title (10-00) for Walker.
“Today was a pretty good day,” Schmidt said. “Lately it’s been pretty cold and windy, so the conditions are not really in our favor. It was a lot warmer today, so we had a pretty good jump day overall. When we have a tailwind like today, it helps out a little bit pushing out the back, but when we get crosswinds and headwinds running into it, it definitely makes a big difference.”
Trinity Thomas (5-00) and Daysha Barze (4-08) went 2-3 in the high jump while Ard and Amedee did the same in the long jump and triple jump. Harrah Shiflet was third in the discus for the Lady Cats (80-0).
Scott won the 400 (58.30), while Keaira Gross was third in the 100 hurdles (18.03), and Gracie Richards second in the 300 hurdles (52.75).
Clay and Johnson went 2-3 in the 100 meters and 2-4 in the 200, while Ava Pitarro and Avery Guidry went 3-4 in the 3200.
Live Oak’s effort was bolstered by third-place finishes by Sylvia White in the 400 (1:03.14) and 1600 (5:51.11).
White was also part of the Eagles’ second-place team in the 4x800 relay with Ali Tyler, Brooke Fontenot and Kylie Zeller in 10:37.50.
Angelle Coffey was second in the 100 hurdles (53.82) for Live Oak, while Cara Marquez was second in the discus (81-10), and Jenae Adams second in the javelin (104-9).
Albany did its damage in the relays, taking third in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800. Ja’Meisha Williams, Madeline Richardson, Bella Matherne and Taylor Bourgeois finished in 55:18 in the 4x100, while Williams, Sidney Wright, Bourgeois and Emma Fuller finished in 1:57.11 in the 4x200.
Aubrey Hoyt, Wright, Bourgeois and Fuller finished in 4:40.53 in the 4x400, while Fuller, Kayla Lanassa, Boudreaux and Stormy Williams finished in 11:00.00 in the 4x800 relay.
Williams was also third in the shot put (28-9).
The Lady Rockets established a trend in the field events with multiple athletes placing in events, with Kayla Davis winning the shot put (31-11), while Brooke Foster, who was the Field MVP, was third (26-00).
“The wind is actually helping me today,” said Davis, who fouled on her second throw but got the winning mark on her final throw. “It’s blowing the way that we’re throwing.”
Jayden Sharp won the discus (76-10), while Camile Comish was second (61-10). Alyson Fletcher won the javelin (98-04), followed by Foster (92-00).
Fletcher also won the high jump (4-04), while Sharp was third (4-02), while Blaize Foster was second in the pole vault (7-00), and Fletcher third (6-00).
Brooke Foster was third in the long jump (13-11.5), with Comish fourth (13-9.75). Brooke Foster also won the triple jump (31-8.5), while Blaize Foster was second (31-1.5).
Holden followed the same formula on the track, with Hailey Galyean winning the 100 meters (13.46), while Kyleigh Adams was third (13.71).
Galyean also won the 400 meters (1:08.02), while Danika Fletcher was second (1:14.46). Adams took second in the 200 meters (30.82), while Fletcher was third (31.46).
In the 100 hurdles, Shelbi Stafford was first (20.55), while Sharp was second (21.50), while Blaize Foster won the 300 hurdles (59.24) and Stafford (1:05.73) was second.
The Holden team of Galyean, Comish, Fletcher and Adams won the 4x100 relay (55.19), while Fletcher, Brianna Hutchinson, Sara Duke and Stafford won the 4x200 relay (1:56.58).
Fletcher, Hutchinson, Duke and Stafford finished second in the 4x400 relay (5:52.55).
“We predominately have fielders, but we had some girls that came out who really like to run, some young girls … and it excited the team about some of our relays,” Krystal Hughes said
Springfield was paced by Track MVP Peyton Ellis, who won the 1600 meters (7:09.59), 3200 meters (15:32.22) and took second in the 800 meters (3:19.58).
“She was the anchor of our 4x4, she ran the 3200-meter run not 15 minutes before that,” Springfield coach Storm Reeves said of Ellis. “She came in first in the two-mile and then was the anchor on the 4x4 team, and she was absolutely gassed. Crying, laughing, just didn’t know how to react to herself. She walks away from the second track meet of her career, and she’s parish MVP, which is an amazing feat. Super proud of her.”
Danaria Jackson won the 200 meters (29.64) and was second in the long jump (14-08) for the Lady Bulldogs.
Natalia Blase, Asia Chester, Kerigan Kimbrough and Ellis won the 4x400 relay (5:50.15), while Blase, Hayden Cordroy, Yesenia Izaguirre and Rabecka Callahan won the 4x800 relay.
Jackson, Izaguirre, Kimbrough and Samantha Martin finished third in the 4x100 relay (1:00.45), while Jackson, Izaguirre, Kimbrough and Asia Chester were third in the 4x200 relay (2:07.16).
Maurepas’ effort was paced by Madelyn Aime, who won the pole vault (10-00), was second in the high jump (4-02) and third in the triple jump (26-09.25).
Doyle’s Faith Bridges (2:57.96) and Emily Hamel (3:26.02), placed first and third in the 800 meters, while Kayleigh Austin won the long jump (15-00).
Doyle’s Anna Cowsar was second in the shot put (26-03), while Bailey Watts was second in the 1600 meters (8:14.80). Bridges, Keira Fountain, Suri Stewart and Kamaya Ricard finished second in the 4x100 relay (56.02) and the 4x200 relay (1:56.88).
