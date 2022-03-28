It’s a day earlier than originally planned, but the Livingston Parish Track and Field Championship is back.
The meet, which was originally scheduled Wednesday, was pushed up to Tuesday because of potential rainy weather. Field events begin at 3:30 p.m. at Walker, with the 4x800 relays at 4 p.m. and other running events at 5:30 p.m. The meet will be hosted by Albany.
“It was a hard decision moving the meet, but we kept looking at the weather, and it went from starting out two weeks ago at 25 percent (rain), and now it’s at 100 percent,” Albany coach Brentney Carroll said. “When we moved it, we were like, we’ve got to get things together quickly, and we’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do.”
“I mostly told my kids, still have fun, but it’s a little bit more pressure on them,” Carroll continued. “Because we are hosting, people expect us to perform well. Like I told my captains, ‘you have to lead the team. I’m going to be running a meet. You’re going to have to lead the team. You have to do what you need to do. You’ve got to motivate everybody.”
McLean said moving the meet up a day had a big impact on his team’s preparation.
“When you’ve got one track that’s being used in the parish right now, it creates a lot of limitations on availability, and of course with timing systems, having to coordinate with them,” he said. “We can’t do anything heavy or max effort (Monday), and even if we wanted to just do relay exchanges or blocks, we can’t do that on our own track. Entries were due (Monday) morning at the beginning of school, so you’re trying to coordinate with everyone and make sure everybody’s on the same page, so we practiced a few kids (Sunday) trying to coordinate as much as you can ...”
McLean is hoping the Lady Jackets, who are the defending large school parish champions, can continue their solid season after taking first place in the Yellow Jacket Relays last week.
“They’ve had some really strong showings, and we’ve been able to move some things around at times,” McLean said. “Last week, we were letting Kori (Jones) and Raygan (Bosco) get ready for the powerlifting meet, so we still had some girls really step up big in that, and last year, with the girls coming out on top in parish, I think they want to continue that momentum from last year as well. We’ve talked a lot about how the progam’s changing with a track coming and trying to be more complete and competitive across the board, and I think the girls have done that.”
Walker’s girls finished third at the Yellow Jacket Relays, followed by Live Oak, while Albany was seventh and Holden eighth. Holden is the defending small schools girls champion.
Albany’ girls had a pair of third-place finishes in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays last week, but Carroll said the relay teams are still a work in progress.
“I’m still playing around with our relays,” she said. “This is the first week that I feel like I have my girls that might actually truly run it on each relay, but like I told them, I take the top four every week, and then once we get to district, that’s who’s running.”
Still, Carroll is hoping her girls can be competitive at Tuesday’s meet.
“It’s hard,” she said. “We’re just a 3A going against 5A schools, but like I told the girls, … we have enough people to compete and give these 5A schools a run for their money. It’s just everybody has to do their part.”
The DSHS boys are also the defending large school champions and are coming off a fifth-place finish at the Yellow Jacket Relays, while Live Oak’s boys were third, Walker fourth, Springfield 10th and Albany 13th.
“I think we’re looking to be really strong on the throws and try to figure out some things on the track, especially in the relays,” McLean said. “They had a bad handoff last week at our meet, so we’re wanting to correct that, wanting to be better with that. We’ve kind of been hit-or-miss on some of our open sprint times just trying to figure out the best balance between jumpers coming into the sprinting events, balancing guys who are feeling fresh and getting them some good block starts and figuring out how to finish that 100 and 200.”
Justin Perault had a PR of 14-4 in the pole vault last week for DSHS.
“He’ll be strong there,” McLean said.
“We’ve got a lot of, maybe not young athletes … but they’re young as far as track athletes,” McLean said, mentioning CamRon Eirick and Dayshawn McBryde. “You try to maximize every chance you can get whenever you get on the runway or get into the apron, so we’re hoping it kind of comes together for them.”
Springfield is the defending small schools boys champion, something the Bulldogs are well aware of heading into the meet.
“Truthfully, all spring long, since we started track practice, we’ve had this date marked on our calendar,” Springfield coach Storm Reeves said. “Granted, I know it’s been moved up a day, but we’ve been talking about it since day one, that we’re going to go win it again because that’s the expectation. We set the bar last year in doing what we were supposed to, and we’ll show back up tomorrow and do it all over again.”
“It’s the same thing on the girls side,” Reeves continued. “We’ve been talking with them since day one with them that in the past, we haven’t competed at the highest level, but we want to get it to where it is. We’ve got 10 girls that show up daily right now that are competing every day, and they’re laying the foundation for what’s to come for Springfield High School track and field.”
Holden is the defending small schools girls champion.
Reeves praised the work of Donald Morgan, who was the Small Schools Track MVP at last year’s meet. Morgan established a school record in the mile, breaking his own record.
Reeves also spoke highly of Rick Vicknair, who has anchored the Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay team as well as running the hurdles.
On the girls side, Reeves praised the effort Danaria Jackson has put together in the 100 and 200 and long jump. Peyton Ellis also ran in the 1600 at the Yellow Jacket Relays in her first meet of the season, while freshman Emily Jones has shown improvement in the discus and shot put every week.
“Girls track is a new beast to me, but I convinced her to come out and run for us, and she has absolutely put in her time, and she works her tail off,” Reeves said of Jackson.
“Every week, we see her getting stronger and stronger and stronger,” Reeves said of Jones. “Those numbers just keep climbing. It seems like every time we go to a track meet, she gets a new PR, and that’s all I can ask for because she shows up to work every day.”
Carroll said Albany has just nine team members on the boys side, including freshman Antoine Taylor, whom Carroll said is making the adjustment to high school.
The Hornets have also battled injuries on the boys side, and the team has also dealt with the flu.
DSHS girls coach Cortney Haser said she’s confident heading into the meet.
“I feel like we’re well-prepared,” she said. “We’ve done the best we can with the circumstances, and we’re excited for the lineup that we’re putting forward, and we’re looking for hopefully a big day tomorrow. Our kids are ready and excited, and that’s good.
“It’s just understanding yeah, we’re defending champs, but we have to work just as hard as we did last year, if not even harder, to keep that title,” Haser said. “It’s never given to us. You’ve got to work for it.”
