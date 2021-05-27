WALKER -- Walker’s Anna Ferrand and Jaden Williams had to take a little time to soak up the situation.
Both of them made a dream come true by recently signing with the track and field program at Southeastern Louisiana University.
“The opportunities that have all hit me this whole year have just been so amazing, and then to top it off, I get my offer from Southeastern, and it’s just a dream come true,” Ferrand said. “It’s where I wanted to go to school. My parents (Ray and Deanna) were both athletes there, so I was kind of like, ‘that would be pretty nice to go be an athlete’ and now, my dream has come true and I get to go compete at a D-I school.”
“It’s still hard for me to actually realize I’m going D-I,” Ferrand continued. “The four years of hard work that I’ve put in have paid off, and now I’m getting to go to my dream school and throw and only get better. It’s just awesome. I’m so excited. It’s just a dream.”
Williams said he and Ferrand are ‘track buddies’ after signing with Southeastern.
“It wasn’t like I was oblivious to the fact, but I was always looking forward to it,” Williams said of going to college. “It feels really good.”
Ferrand, who will compete in the javelin, said Southeastern checked off a lot of boxes as she was selecting a school.
“That’s why Southeastern was such a perfect place for me,” she said. “It’s close to home. It’s also close to my dad’s side of the family. It’s like if I need something, they’re going to be there within 20-30 minutes, and they’ll be there to support me at every meet because they’re so close, and it’s not going to be too hard of a transition from high school to college.”
Williams, who will compete in the long jump, said staying close to home was also key for him.
“It was really big for me because I like to be around my family,” he said. “I don’t want to be completely gone from them. I just wanted to be local and be able to do the things that I do and still be homebound.”
The other part of Ferrand’s recruiting process involved interacting with Southeastern coach Corey Mistretta via phone calls, emails and texts, which she said also helped solidify her commitment to SLU.
“It’s intimidating thinking about going into college and you’re going to have these big college coaches coming up to you, and just talking to them is intimidating, but the first phone call I had, it was like we were best friends, and he’s just talking to me,” Ferrand said. “I’m catching on to that because I’m any easy talker too, but he just made it super easy, and he’s just so cool, and I’m so excited to be able to work with him. It’s going to be awesome.”
Williams found his comfort zone with Southeastern assistant coach Michael Reams Jr. during the recruiting process.
“He told me I was a really good jumper and he was really excited to see me come,” Williams said. “It was a real confidence-booster for me because I never talked to a college coach before that. It just made me want to do better and do better every day.”
Walker coach Matthew Edwards said Ferrand and Williams will be successful at the next level because of who they are not only as athletes, but as people.
“Anna’s work ethic is unbelievable,” Edwards said, noting this was his first season to work with Ferrand after coaching the Wildcats’ throwers during the shortened track season last year. “Her commitment, her drive and her desire are second to none from what I’ve seen.”
“It’s an absolute blessing to be able to have been around her this year,” Edwards continued. “Just extremely proud of her, extremely proud of what she’s done and accomplished. I have such high hopes for her, and I think she’s going to do great at the next level.”
Edwards spoke highly of Williams as well, pointing out his focus on academics as well as working to improve in athletics.
“He is committed in all aspects of what it takes to be successful, and not in athletics, but in life,” Edwards said. “That’s been my whole thing. Any time I’m doing anything, I want to make sure that they come away being good, great individuals, and both of those two are. That’s why they’re going to be so successful no matter what they’re doing.”
