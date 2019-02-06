DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs’ multi-event track and field standout Damon Herod’s used to surpassing his own expectations.
Three years ago, that didn’t include college track.
Fast-forward to the events of Wednesday where Herod, whose athletic interests included football and basketball, signed a scholarship with Southeastern Louisiana during a ceremony held in the school’s gymnasium.
He did so as a long jumper.
“I never thought from the start I’d be going in track,” Herod said. “I joined track as a sophomore, but I still didn’t think I’d go in track. I got injured and then about halfway through my junior year, I realized it (college track) was an option, that I had a chance of doing this and took it from there.”
Herod was a triple winner at last year’s District 4-5A meet, claiming the triple jump, high jump and long jump. He advanced to the state outdoor meet, finishing second in the long jump and eighth in the high jump.
Herod has personal bests of 23-7 ¼ in the long jump, 6-2 in the high jump and 43-6 in the triple jump. He also ran a leg on the Yellow Jackets 1600-meter relay unit.
Herod said he took official visits to both Southeastern Louisiana and UL-Lafayette, coming away with a feeling that going to school in Hammond provided a better fit.
“I really liked the coaching,” Herod said. “It’s more one on one there and felt it was a good fit. I really like how they run their program. They focus on the athletes they have. Overall, it was more of the one on one (attention) is what swayed me.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.