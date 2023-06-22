2023 ALL-PARISH BOYS TRACK & FIELD TEAM
The list was compiled using the top two individuals in open events and the top relay team from the parish meet.
FIELD EVENTS
Javelin: Tyler Mitchell, Walker; Draven Smith, French Settlement
Shot put: Porter Gibson, Denham Springs; Tyler Kimble, Denham Springs
Discus: Andrew Goodwin, Denham Springs; Porter Gibson, Denham Springs
Long jump: Da’Shawn McBryde, Denham Springs; Bryson McKeithen, Live Oak
Triple jump: Da’Shawn McBryde, Denham Springs; Lane Sadler, Denham Springs
High jump: Marcus Penalber, Holden; Sincere Otis, Denham Springs
Pole vault: William Price, Live Oak; Taylor Purvis, Holden
TRACK EVENTS
3200 relay: Walker (C. Boyer, P. Borne, J. Robinson, L. Borne)
800 relay: Walker (J. Bardales, J. MacKey, Z. Russ, C. Ard)
1600: Jacob Kennedy, Walker; Peyton Levy, Walker
110 hurdles: Kentrell Scott, Walker; Jackson Root, Live Oak
100: Jaden Bardales, Walker; Da’Shawn McBryde, Denham Springs
800: Antoine Taylor, Albany; Carson Boyer, Walker
400 relay: Walker (C. Ard, J. MacKey, E. Elphage, J. Bardales)
400: Antoine Taylor, Albany; Jamari Evans, Walker
300 hurdles: Kentrell Scott, Walker; Jackson Root, Live Oak
200: Jaden Bardales, Walker; Jacob MacKey, Walker
3200: Jacob Kennedy, Walker; Peyton Levy, Walker
1600 relay: Denham Springs (J. Cupit, B. Tanner, C. Allen, J. Lewis)
