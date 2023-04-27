Several Livingston Parish track and field athletes qualified for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state meet based on their efforts in regional competition Wednesday.
The top three finishers in each event qualified for state, with the Class 2A/3A state meet to be held May 5 at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Albany competed in the Class 3A, Region 3 meet at Sumner with Aubrey Hoyt winning the girls javelin (108-05) and Antoine Taylor winning the boys 800 (2:00.25) to highlight the Hornets’ effort.
Taylor was second in the boys 400 (52.25), while the Lady Hornets finished third in the 4x200 relay (1:48.93) and second in the 4x400 (4:17.79).
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux was second in the 800 (2:25.39) and third in the 1600 (5:31.76), while Chloe Suarez was third in the 200 (26.26).
The Albany girls finished fourth in the team standings with 54 points, while the Hornets were seventh in the boys standings with 26 points.
At the Class 3A, Region 2 meet at Louisiana-Lafayette, Doyle’s Kylee Savant finished second in the shot put (32-00.5)
At the Class 2A, Region 3 meet at Tad Gormley Stadium, Springfield’s Dequane Davis finished third in the 200 meter (23.49), while the Springfield girls 4x100 relay team was third (54.15).
Springfield’s Nickaiya Martin was third in the girls long jump (15-10.5), while the Bulldogs’ Layden Richards was third in the shot put (42-9.5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.