Livingston Parish Track & Field Championships 2023

Doyle's Kylee Savant, here competing in the Livingston Parish Track & Field Championships at Denham Springs High, earlier this year, qualified for the state meet.

 David Gray | The News

Several Livingston Parish track and field athletes qualified for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state meet based on their efforts in regional competition Wednesday.

The top three finishers in each event qualified for state, with the Class 2A/3A state meet to be held May 5 at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.