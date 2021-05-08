Albany's Caden Boudreaux had a pair of third-place finishes to highlight the efforts of parish athletes at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's Class 2A-3A state meet Friday at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium.
Boudreaux was third in the 1600 with a time of five minutes, 23.62 seconds and third in the 3200 (11:55.36).
Albany's A'Mya Taylor was seventh in the 400 (1:02.41).
In Class 2A, Springfield's Rick Vicknair was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (43.28), while Bradlyn McKay was ninth in the 200 (23.23).
Vicknair, McKay, Terry Finley and Jatoris Buggage finished ninth in the 4x100 relay (47.58).
Doyle's Carter Anderson was seventh in the discus with a throw of 110 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.