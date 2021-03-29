Results from the meet held Friday at Live Oak:
BOYS
Team standings: 1. Denham Springs, 205. 2. Live Oak, 149. 3. St. Michael the Archangel, 110. 4. University Lab, 89. 5. New Orleans Military and Maritime, 11. 6. Albany, 7. 7. East St. John, 6. 8. Holden, 1.
FIELD EVENTS
Shot put: 1. Porter Gibson, Denham Springs, 46-01.50. 2. Gavin Jones, University Lab, 43-11.50. 3. Luke Ydarraga, Live Oak, 42-11.50. 4. Trey McCann, St. Michael the Archangel, 39-07.5. 5. Nathaniel Larue, Denham Springs, 36-03.50. 6. James Balart, St. Michael the Archangel, 33-04. 7. Clay Easley, Central Private, 29-02. 8. Xion Ellixon, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 29-01.50. 9. Jayden Bonds, Holden, 28-00. 10. Gage Seal, Holden, 25-05.00. 11. Paul Gildersleeve, Albany 23-07.00. 12. LeDarrius Irvin, Slaughter Community Charter, 21-11.5.
Discus: 1. Gavin Jones, University Lab, 116-11. 2. James Balart, St. Michael the Archangel, 106-01. 3. Cole Davis, Live Oak, 106-00. 4. Trey McCann, St. Michael the Archangel, 103-00. 5. Andrew Goodwin, Denham Springs, 97-04. 6. Cameron Ingram 94-02. 7. Sean Sullivan, Central Private, 84-09. 8. Mason Smith, Albany, 84-02. 9. Marvin Daniels, Slaughter Community Charter, 74-09. 10. Clay Easley, Central Private, 72-06. 11. Jayden Bonds, Holden, 67-09. 12. Xion Ellison, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 65-07. 13. Christopher Chapman, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 47-11.
Javelin: 1. John McDaniel, Denham Springs, 153-00. 2. Trent Holliday, Live Oak, 132-01. 3. Andrew Goodwin, Denham Springs, 128-02. 4. Cole Davis, Live Oak, 120-02. 5. Hudson Osborne, University Lab, 111-08. 6. Nicholas Heston, St. Michael the Archangel, 105-08. 7. Marvin Daniels, Slaughter Community Charter, 102-01. 8. Gage Seal, Holden, 98-08. 9. Sean Sullivan, Central Private, 93-01. 10. Daniel Roan, Slaughter Community Charter, 91-00. 11. Brendan LeBlanc, St. Michael the Archangel, 87-04. 12. Hunter Vancel, Holden, 75-06. 13. Blake Beach, Albany, 62.01. 14. Christopher Chapman, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 58-06.
High Jump: 1. Troy Golmond, Denham Springs, 6-00. 2. Tiras Magee, Live Oak, 6-00. 3. Montrell Morris, Denham Springs, 6-00. 4. Jefferson Ricketts, St. Michael the Archangel, 5-02. 5. Alex Rodrigue, St. Michael the Archangel, 5-02.
Pole Vault: 1. Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 15-08. 2. Justin Perault, Denham Springs, 13-02. 3. Bryce Watkins, East St. John, 12-02. 4. Nicholas, Live Oak, 9-02. 5. Robert Thompson, Denham Springs, 8-02.
Long Jump: 1. Montrell Morris, Denham Springs, 21-02. 2. Presley Nolan, Live Oak, 20-02. 3. Christopher Fletcher, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 19-06.50. 4. Cade Getwood, Live Oak, 18-11.25. 5. Chance Young, St. Michael the Archangel, 18-03.50. 6. Lionell Dawson, Denham Springs, 18-00.25. 7. Coley Courtney, Holden, 17-11.75. 8. Bryant Phillips, Albany 17-09. 9. Nolan McClain, Albany, 16-11. 10. Dylan Rachal, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 16-04.25. 11. Jefferson Ricketts, St. Michael the Archangel, 15-06.50. 12. Marcus Penalber, Holden, 14-04.
Triple Jump: 1. Montrell Morris, Denham Springs, 41-02.75. 2. David Voorhies, Live Oak, 37-06.50. 3. Presley Nolan, Live Oak, 37-06.25. 4. Bryant Phillips, Albany, 36-02.25. 5. Chance Young, St. Michael the Archangel, 36-01.50. 6. Justin Perault, Denham Springs, 34-04. 7. Caleb Zerangue, St. Michael the Archangel, 33-00.50. 8. Jesse Beall, Holden, 32-08.25. 9. Steve Garcia, Holden, 31-04.25.
TRACK EVENTS
100 meters: 1. Joseph Tate, St. Michael the Archangel, 11.06. 2. Austin Ausberry, University Lab, 11.09. 3. Troy Golmond, Denham Springs, 11.22. 4. Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 11.48. 5. Tiras Magee, Live Oak, 11.49. 6. William Anderson, St. Michael the Archangel, 11.56. 7. Jonathan Johnson, Slaughter Community Charter, 11.65. 8. Omari Warren, Denham Springs, 11.72. 9. Jon Duhe, Albany, 11.86. 10. Christopher Fletcher, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 12.20. 11. John Mulhearn, University Lab, 12.91. 12. Steve Garcia, Holden, 12.98. 13. Izraeel Green, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 13.02. 14. Ryan Short, Albany, 13.67.
200 meters: 1. Joseph Tate, St. Michael the Archangel, 22.75. 2. Jacob Phillips, University Lab, 22.77. 3. Troy Golmond, Denham Springs, 23.61. 4. William Anderson, St. Michael the Archangel, 23.75. 5. Lionell Dawson, Denham Springs, 24.42. 6. Mikyel Jones, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 24.84. 7. Jon Duhe, Albany 24.90. 8. Devin McLendon, Live Oak, 24.92. 9. Calvin Howard, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 25.67. 10. Christian Hawkins, Slaughter Community Charter, 26.34. 11. Mason Smith, Albany, 26.42. 12. Caleb Slaughter, University Lab, 26.71. 13. Eldridge Ahumada, Holden, 28.82.
400 meters: 1. Mason Edwards, Denham Springs, 51.17. 2. Dillon Smith, University Lab, 52.02. 3. Thomas Walker, University Lab, 53.63. 4. Drew Seelbach, St. Michael the Archangel, 53.72. 5. Devin McLendon, Live Oak, 54.33. 6. Caleb Zerangue, St. Michael the Archangel, 54.65. 7. Joseph Cupit, Denham Springs, 55.57. 8. Tyler Smiley, Live Oak, 57.23. 9. Gage Seal, Holden, 1:00.55. 10. Wayne Parker, New Orleans Maritime and Military, 1:07.58. 11. Rusty Billiot, Holden, 1:08.44.
800 meters: 1. Todd Rodriquez, Denham Springs, 2:09.69. 2. Joseph Aycock, Denham Springs, 2:10.73. 3. William Nizzo, St. Michael the Archangel, 2:11.22. 4. Peyton Parker, Live Oak, 2:14.96. 5. Nolan McClain, Albany, 2:15.23. 6. Garrett Ferris, Live Oak, 2:21.02. 7. Anthony Latonna, St. Michael the Archangel, 2:23.02. 8. Landon Martin, University Lab, 2:38.85. 9. Austin LaRoche, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 2:41.64. 10. Davin Johnson, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 2:42.28. 11. Rusty Billiot, Holden, 2:44.52. 12. LeDarrius Irvin, Slaughter Community Charter, 2:45.64. 13. Eldridge Ahumada, Holden 2:46.28. 14. Jacob Blanchard, University Lab, 2:48.21. 15. Wade Dwire, Central Private, 2:50.45. 16. Maddix Naquin, Central Private, 3:05.56.
1600 meters: 1. Todd Rodriquez, Denham Springs, 4:52.65. 2. Lynn Slaby, Denham Springs, 4:54.23. 3. Timmy Seiler, St. Michael the Archangel, 4:55.52. 4. Cooper Bankston, St. Michael the Archangel, 4:58.52. 5. John Dyar, Live Oak, 4:58.82. 6. Thomas Sigman, Live Oak, 5:19.04. 7. Coley Courtney, Holden, 5:31.91. 8. Ian Fellows, University Lab, 5:54.86. 9. James Upp, University Lab, 6:01.12. 10. Austin LaRoche, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 6:01.65. 11. Davin Johnson, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 6:18.02. 12. Wade Dwire, Central Private, 6:45.80. 13. Maddix Naquin, Central Private, 7:10.00. 13. Cade Baxter, Slaughter Community Charter, 7:16.35.
3200: 1. Lynn Slaby, Denham Springs, 10:47.22. 2. John Dyar, Live Oak, 10:50.13. 3. Cooper Bankston, St. Michael the Archangel, 10:55.59. 4. Timmy Seiler, St. Michael the Archangel,
11:03.42. 5. Peyton Parker, Live Oak, 11:32.14. 6. Matthew Heinse, University Lab, 11:37.46. 7. David Burke, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 11:50.24. 8. Gunter Findley, Denham Springs, 12:49.83. 9. Dane Christensen, University Lab, 14:01.44. 10. Hunter Vancel, Holden, 14:42.24.
110m Hurdles: 1. Mason Edwards, Denham Springs, 18.36. 2. Colin McClure, Live Oak, 18.80. 3. Jackson Root, Live Oak, 18.9. 4. Nicholas Cosby, Denham Springs, 19.54.
300m Hurdles: 1. Colin McClure, Live Oak, 43.92. 2. Nicholas Cosby, Denham Springs, 46.06. 3. Jackson Root, Live Oak, 47.64. 4. Dennis Blunt, University Lab, 47.80. 5. Lawson Campbell, St. Michael the Archangel, 48.75. 6. Lawson Navarre, Denham Springs, 50.29. 7. Andrew Snyder, St. Michael the Archangel, 51.72. 8. Gauge Strahan, Albany, 53.79.
4x100 Relay: 1. University Lab (Austin Ausberry, Dillon Smith, Jason Barnes, Jacob Phillips), 43.61. 2. St. Michael the Archangel (William Anderson, Drew Seelbach, Nicholas Heston, Joseph Tate), 45.56. 3. Live Oak (Clayton Simms, Aiden Saunders, Peyton Stafford, Tiras Magee), 46.31. 4. Denham Springs (Jeremiah Lewis, Lionell Dawson, Demondre William, Troy Golmond), 48.24. 5. New Orleans Military and Maritime (Ashton Rabathaly, Mikyel Jones, Christopher Fletcher, Calvin Howard), 49.15. 6. Holden (Eldridge Ahumada, Gage Seal, Marcus Penalber, Steve Garcia), 53.41.
4x200 Relay: 1. Denham Springs (Blaze Restivo, Micah Harrison, Mason Edwards, Lionell Dawson), 1:35.45. 2. St. Michael the Archangel (William Anderson, Drew Seelbach, Brantley Tircuit, Joseph Tate), 1:35.85. 3. University Lab (Anthony Gaspard, Carsen Manuel, Caleb Slaughter, Dennis Blunt), 1:36.80. 4. Live Oak (Brandon Peters, Aiden Saunders, Peyton Stafford, Cade Getwood), 1:30.20. 5. New Orleans Military and Maritime (Dashone Dumones, Mikyel Jones, Christopher Fletcher, Calvin Howard), 1:39.31. 6. Albany (Jon Duhe, Zaden Tullos, Gauge Strahan, Nolan McClain), 1:46.44.
4x400 Relay: 1. University Lab (Carsen Manuel, Dennis Blunt, Jordan Phillips, Jacob Phillips), 3:38.31. 2. Denham Springs (Blaze Restivo, Joseph Cupit, Montrell Morris, Mason Edwards), 3:42.40. 3. Live Oak (Peyton Stafford, Devin McLendon, Tyler Smiley, Thomas Sigman), 3:50.75. 4. St. Michael the Archangel (Brantley Tircuit, Caleb Zerangue, Stephen Redden, Drew Seelbach), 3:53.13.
4x800 Relay: Denham Springs (Joseph Aycock, Lynn Slabby, Andrew Duckworth, Todd Rodriquez), 8:49.05. 2. University Lab (Ian Fellows, Thomas Walker, Jordan Phillips, Matthew Heinse), 9:10.36. 3. Live Oak (Devin McLendon, John Dyar, Luke Pemberton, Garrett Ferris), 9:10.53. 4. St. Michael the Archangel (Anthony Latonna, William Nizzo, Collin Cunningham, Andrew Snyder) 9:10.66.
GIRLS
Team standings: 1. Denham Springs, 175. 2. St. Michael the Archangel, 126. 3. Live Oak, 79. 4. Albany, 78. 5. University Lab, 77. 6. Central Private, 20. 7. Holden, 15. 8. Fontainebleau, 8. 9. Maurepas, 6.
FIELD EVENTS
Shot put: 1. Braleigh Zeigler, Denham Springs, 34-02. 2. Raygan Bosco, Denham Springs, 33-02.50. 3. Dailynne Voorhies, Live Oak, 28-03. 4. Olivia Baudin, University Lab, 28-01. 5. Grace Fruge, Live Oak, 25-01.50. 6. Mary Woods, Holden, 23-07. 7. Malasia Watts, Albany, 23-05. 8. Kayla Davis, Holden, 23-02.50. 9. Sydney Simon, Central Private, 22-10. 10. Julia Clark, St. Michael the Archangel, 22-05. 11. Addison Juneau, Central Private, 21-07.50. 12. Katherine Varnado, St. Michael the Archangel, 20-09. 13. Hannah McClain, Albany, 19-08.
Discus: 1. Olivia Baudin, University Lab, 91-04. 2. Grace Fruge, Live Oak, 72.07. 3. Jayden Sharp, Holden, 71-00. 4. Raygan Bosco, Denham Springs, 70-10. 5. Braleigh Zeigler, Denham Springs, 69-02. 6. Ella Hunter, Live Oak, 62-00. 7. Emmaleigh Bertrand, Holden, 61-08. 8. Hannah McQuiddy, St. Michael the Archangel, 51-00. 9. Addison Juneau, Central Private, 49-10. 10. Malasia Watts, Albany, 43-07. 11. Elizabeth Shoats, Slaughter Community Charter, 38-09. 12. Elise Watkins, St. Michael the Archangel, 37-10.
Javelin: 1. Molly Landry, Albany, 78-09. 2. Olivia Baudin, University Lab, 77-11. 3. Katherine Varnado, St. Michael the Archangel, 74-10. 4. Braleigh Zeigler, Denham Springs, 71-05. 5. Aubrey Hoyt, Albany, 70-06. 6. Megan Breithaupt, Holden, 67-06. 7. Sara Levron, St. Michael the Archangel, 66-03. 8. Brooke Foster, Holden, 66-01. 9. Kathryn Weber, Live Oak, 62-10. 10. Emilee Aucoin, Live Oak, 60-10. 11. Addison Juneau, Central Private, 46-02. 12. Mayli Morgan, Denham Springs, 43-09.
High Jump: 1. Taylor Cuccia, St. Michael the Archangel, 5-00. 2. Kallie Calvaruso, Denham Springs, 4-10. 3. Julia Coffey, St. Michael the Archangel, 4-10. 4. Emma Ross, Live Oak, 4-08. 5. Shelby Brocksmith, Denham Springs, 4-06. 6. Bailey Little, Live Oak, 4-06. 7. Macy Thibodeaux, Albany, 4-04. 8. Alyson Fletcher, Holden, 4-00. 9. Danika Fletcher, Holden, 4-00.
Pole Vault: 1. Heather Abadie, St. Michael the Archangel, 12-08. 2. Alexis Gratia, Fontainebleau, 12-08. 3. Madelyn Aime, Maurepas, 9-08. 4. Allie Wilkes, Denham Springs, 6-08. 5. Mycah Roberson, Denham Springs, 6-02. 6. Abbey Payne, Live Oak, 6-02.
Long Jump: 1. Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs, 17-09. 2. Heather Abadie, St. Michael the Archangel, 16-07. 3. Julissa Cabrera, Denham Springs, 15-08. 4. Anna Dale, Central Private, 15-02. 5. Kristen Rudge, St. Michael the Archangel, 14-11. 6. Emma Ross, Live Oak, 14-03. 7. Cambree Courtney, Holden, 13-05. 7. Ja’Meisha Williams, Albany, 13-05. 9. Rylie McDonald, Albany, 12-09.50. 10. Brooke Foster, Holden, 12-07. 11. Henreshel Green, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 12-04.50.
Triple Jump: 1. Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs, 34-06.25. 2. Kristen Rudge, St. Michael the Archangel, 29-06.75. 3. Macy Thibodeaux, Albany, 29-04.75. 4. Emma Ross, Live Oak, 29-04.75. 5. Anna Dale, Central Private, 29-02.25. 6. Brooke Foster, Holden, 28-11. 7. Julia Coffey, St. Michael the Archangel, 28-05.50. 8. Bailey Little, Live Oak, 28.00. 9. Jazlynn Miles, Denham Springs, 27.03. 10. Lauren Dale, Central Private, 26-00.75. 11. Camille Comish, Holden, 25-07.25. 12. Rylie McDonald, Albany, 25-00.25.
TRACK EVENTS
100 meters: 1. Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs, 12.56. 2. Marissa Walker, University Lab, 13.42. 3. Gabriella O’neal, Central Private, 13.64. 4. Kayleigh Monistere, Live Oak, 13.79. 5. J’Maya Scott, Denham Springs, 14.08. 6. Katie Henry, University Lab, 14.11. 7. Rileigh Schwartz, Slaughter Community Charter, 14.16. 8. Camryn Wax St. Michael the Archangel, 14.34. 9. Isabella Berlier, Albany, 14.41. 10. Colleen Roberts, St. Michael the Archangel, 14.49. 11. Kearston, Live Oak, 14.52. 12. Aubrey Hoyt, Albany, 14.55. 13. Addisyn Aime, Central Private, 14.60. 14. Henreshel Green, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 16.25. 15. Taiona Thompson, Slaughter Community Charter, 16.39. 16. Astrick Funez, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 17.05.
200 meters: 1. Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs, 26.24. 2. Marissa Walker, University Lab, 28.31. 3. A’mya Taylor, Albany, 28.32. 4. Gabriella O’neal, Central Private, 28.72. 5. Kameron Frey, Denham Springs, 28.74. 6. Colleen Roberts, St. Michael the Archangel, 29.17. 7. Sidney Wright, Albany, 29.55. 8. Camryn Wax, St. Michael the Archangel, 29.85. 9. Katie Henry, University Lab, 30.02. 10. Kearston Johnson, Live Oak, 30.47. 11. Rileigh Schwartz, Slaughter Community Charter, 31.37. 12. Anna Santangelo, Central Private, 32.71. 13. Emersyn Neal, Holden, 34.25. 14. Megan Breithaupt, Holden, 34.25. 15. Astrick Funez, New Orleans Military and Maritime, 36.66.
400 meters: 1. Savannah Bull, St. Michael the Archangel, 1:00.17. 2. Kameron Frey, Denham Springs, 1:01.16. 3. Sylvia White, Live Oak, 1:04.45. 4. Katelyn Dupree, Denham Springs, 1:06.20. 5. Isabella Berlier, Albany, 1:06.90. 6. Emma Fuller, Albany, 1:08.28. 7. Isabella Bull, St. Michael the Archangel, 1:08.41. 8. Alyson Fletcher, Holden, 1:11.71. 9. Haley Ginn, University Lab, 1:12.47. 10. Emmaleigh Bertrand, Holden, 1:18.41. 11. Taiona Thompson, Slaughter Community Charter, 1:30.11.
800 meters: 1. Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, 2:28.24. 2. Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael the Archangel, 2:29.61. 3. Cami Laxton, Denham Springs, 2:39.15. 4. Brooke Fontenot, Live Oak, 2:41.63. 5. Makayla O’neal, Central Private, 2:44.32. 6. Catherine Duckworth, Denham Springs, 2:48.48. 7. Kayla Lanassa, Albany, 2:50.10. 8. Blaiklee Guillot, St. Michael the Archangel, 2:59.58. 9. Shreya Singh, University Lab, 3:11.05. 10. Ashlyn Austin, University Lab, 3:27.64. 11. Megan Breithaupt, Holden, 3:31.09.
1600 meters: 1. Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, 5:39.81. 2. Hannah Linebaugh, Denham Springs, 5:49.91. 3. Sylvia White, Live Oak, 5:58.55. 4. Sayla Fogos, St. Michael the Archangel, 6:03.08. 5. Ali Tyler, Live Oak, 6:03.43. 6. Jenna Monette, St. Michael the Archangel, 6:09.80. 7. Bailey Darbonne, Denham Springs, 6:14.74. 8. Makayla O’neal, Central Private, 6:19.94. 9. Kayla Lanassa, Albany, 6:21.68. 10. Macy McCalip, University Lab, 6:25.61. 11. Emma Pennington, University Lab, 6:46.89.
3200 meters: 1. Blythe Elderd, University Lab, 12:45.28. 2. Hannah Linebaugh, Denham Springs, 12:54.69. 3. Jenna Monette, St. Michael the Archangel, 12:56.67. 4. Sofia Bongiorni, University Lab, 12:56.79. 5. Kayten Zeigler, Denham Springs, 13:02.09. 6. Brooke Fontenot, Live Oak, 13:39.10. 7. Ali Tyler, Live Oak, 13:50.40. 8. Olivia Monette, St. Michael the Archangel, 13:50.46. 9. Elizabeth Shoats, Slaughter Community Charter, 17:36.64.
100m Hurdles: 1. Heather Abadie, St. Michael the Archangel, 15.39. 2. Angelle Coffey, Live Oak, 19.72. 3. Katelyn Dupree, Denham Springs, 19.84. 4. Macy Thibodeaux, Albany, 20.49. 5. Mya Talbert, Denham Springs, 21.37. 6. Addisyn Aime, Central Private, 22.02. 7. Shelbi Stafford, Holden, 22.62. 8. Jaedyn Hughes, Holden, 22.69. 9. Anna Santangelo, Central Private, 23.38.
300m Hurdles: 1. Heather Abadie, St. Michael the Archangel, 47.82. 2. Haley Hoover, Denham Springs, 53.76. 3. Shelby Brocksmith, Denham Springs, 54.81. 4. Caitlin Rouse, University Lab, 56.85. 5. Angelle Coffey, Live Oak, 57.45. 6. Macy Thibodeaux, Albany, 58.72. 7. Shelbi Stafford, Holden, 1:02.74.
4x100 Relay: 1. St. Michael the Archangel (Camryn Wax, Lexie Redden, Kristen Rudge, Colleen Roberts), 54.82. 2. Denham Springs (Emilee Lambert, J’Maya Scott, Mya Talbert, Julissa Cabrera), 55.18. 3. Albany (A’mya Taylor, Sidney Wright, Hannah McClain, Isabella Berlier), 56.02. 4. Live Oak (Angelle Coffey, Kearston Johnson, Kayleigh Monistere, Justice Richardson), 56.23. 5. Holden (Cambree Courtney, Camille Comish, Blaize Foster, Hailey Galyean), 56.90. 6. Central Private (Addisyn Aime, Anna Santangelo, Makayla O’neal, Gabriella O’neal), 58.70.
4x200 Relay: 1. Albany (A’mya Taylor, Sidney Wright, Emma Fuller, Isabella Berlier), 1:55.20. 2. University Lab (Addison Moran, Katie Henry, Caitlin Rouse, Marissa Walker), 1:57.80. 3. Live Oak (Kearston Johnson, Kayleigh Monistere, Angelle Coffey, Bailey Little), 1:59.39. 4. Denham Springs (Julissa Cabrera, Kendall Dunham, Emilee Lambert, Kameron Frey), 2:00.10. 5. Holden (Megan Breithaupt, Camille Comish, Brooke Foster, Cambree Courtney), 2:02.46.
4x400 Relay: 1. Albany (Emma Fuller, Cayden Boudreaux, Aubrey Hoyt, A’mya Taylor), 4:30.82. 2. University Lab (Caitlin Rouse, Katie Henry, Macy McCalip, Marissa Walker), 4:31.65. 3. St. Michael the Archangel (Savannah Bull, Isabella Bull, Rebecca Quebedeaux, Taylor Cuccia), 4:32.51. 4. Denham Springs (Kameron Frey, Shelby Brocksmith, Katelyn Dupree, Cami Laxton), 4:32.75. 5. Holden (Emmaleigh Bertrand, Jaedyn Hughes, Danika Fletcher, Emersyn Neal), 5:33.39.
4x800 Relay: 1. St. Michael the Archangel (Savannah Bull, Rebecca Quebedeaux, Sayia Fogos, Ava Barnett), 10.43.89. 2. Live Oak (Ava Forrest, Ali Tyler, Brooke Fontenot, Sylvia White), 11:01.03. 3. Denham Springs (Katelyn Dupree, Bailey Darbonne, Catherine Duckworth, Cami Laxton), 11:03.02. 4. University Lab (Macy McCalip, Emma Pennington, Sophia Bongiorni, Blythe Elderd), 11:27.87.
