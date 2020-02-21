WATSON – From a young age Live Oak’s Clayton Simms has been used to tumbling through the air, striving for perfection.
It’s no doubt that his drive as a gymnast has served Simms well during his transformation to an elite pole vaulter – one with visions of repeating in this weekend’s LHSAA State Indoor Championships at LSU’s Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.
“He always had that drive to be perfect in gymnastics,” Live Oak track coach Brent Baker said of Simms. “He’s really good at being in the air."
Simms returns to LSU where he’s two weeks removed from establishing a personal best clearance of 16 feet, 5 ¾ inches during the LSU Last Chance meet.
That mark currently ranks Simms seventh nationally.
“That’s always the plan and that’s to stay consistent,” Simms said. “I’ve stayed consistent over 16. It’s important to perform at the big meets. That’s where you’re supposed to perform. I feel pretty confident going in.”
Simms won his first Division I LHSAA state indoor championship in 2019, capturing the competition with a 15-8 ¼ clearance, setting the tone for an up-and-down spring, mainly because of injuries, when he rounded into shape to win the state outdoor championship at 15-6.
Simms has won both of meets this month at LSU, capturing the LSU High School Qualifier at 16-1 before soaring even higher a week later and established a new PR.
Once he concludes the state indoor event, Simms has his sights set on competing March 13-15 at the New Balance National Indoors at The Armory in New York.
“I’ve had the right mindset on being focused and in the zone, it’s been so much better than last year,” Simms said. “When I got in my own head, I didn’t perform as well. I wouldn’t be as focused as I would be in practice. This season every single meet, whether it’s a good result or bad, I’ve been in a zone the whole time. I feel more secure in my jumping. I need to execute on the day.”
During the LSU Last Chance event, Simms achieved his new PR on his first attempt, changing to a new pole that he hadn’t previously used.
After winning the event, Simms raised the bar to 5.15 meters or 16 feet, 9 inches which he wasn’t able to clear in his three attempts.
“That was surprising,” Simms said of making his first try at 16-5 ¾. “I knew what to do and just needed to do it. It ended up working out my first time. On top of the focus I already had it’s a big confidence booster. It’s a real confidence booster when you get a PR like that.”
Baker said it’s easy to pinpoint the rapid rise of Simms in such a relatively short time.
“He’s a heck of an athlete,” he said. “He’s the fastest guy on our team and he would like to do more long and triple jumping. When he’s not practicing, he’s obsessed with pole vaulting. He definitely puts in all the extra work.”
Since outgrowing the sport of gymnastics following a growth spurt after the eighth grade Simms has reached new heights in track over the past 2 ½ years since he began his ascent in pole vaulting.
Simms, who also tried cross country and wrestling his freshman year of high school, found his true passion in pole vaulting where after his first month into the sport, broke Live Oak’s school record of 11-6.
While he didn’t qualify for either the LHSAA’s indoor or outdoor championships his first year, Simms continued to diligently work at his new craft and cleared 15 feet by the end of summer in 2018.
One of the vehicles that helped Simms get there has been the Louisiana Pole Vault Compound in Tickfaw which specializes in the coaching of junior high and high school athletes with an emphasis on safety and effective techniques used in pole vaulting.
It’s a place where for the past 1 ½ years Simms has spent considerable time – up to three days a week - and credits a lot of his success to his transformation into a college prospect with interest from schools such as LSU, Ole Miss and Texas Tech.
“It’s meant everything,” Simms said of the Pole Vault Compound and its instructors. “Especially when you have people there that want to help you succeed. That’s a big help. When you really love something like that you want to be there, and you want to work hard at it.”
