Denham Springs girls track team.jpg

The Denham Springs girls track and field team won the District 5-5A championship.

The Denham Springs High girls track and field team won the District 5-5A championship at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Thursday, edging Dutchtown 155-146 for the title.

Walker’s girls were third with 94 points, while Live Oak was sixth with 27 points.

Jayden Bardales

Walker's Jayden Bardales
Albany girls track team.jpg

The Albany girls track and field team won the District 7-3A title.
Holden track and field team.jpg

The Holden girls won the District 7-B track and field title, while the boys were second.

