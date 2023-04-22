The Denham Springs High girls track and field team won the District 5-5A championship at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Thursday, edging Dutchtown 155-146 for the title.
Walker’s girls were third with 94 points, while Live Oak was sixth with 27 points.
Dutchtown won the boys title, outscoring East Ascension 152-121, with Walker third (96), Denham Springs fourth (94), St. Amant fifth (78) and Live Oak sixth (48).
In District 7-3A, Albany’s girls won the team title, outscoring Amite 149-100, while the Hornets were second in the boys team standings, with 59 points, finishing behind Sumner (164).
At the District 7-B meet at Christ Episcopal, Holden’s girls won the team championship, while the Holden boys were second. Maurepas’ teams finished third in both team standings.
DISTRICT 5-5A
Denham Springs’ Jordyn Taylor was named the outstanding female athlete of the meet after taking firsts in the triple jump (36-1.5), long jump (17-00.5), 200 meters (25.95) and 100 meters (12.44).
Walker’s Aneace Scott won the 400 (58.95) followed by Denham Springs’ Lauryn Lewis (1:01.68) and Melanie Allen (1:02.84).
Live Oak’s Sylvia White won the 1600 (5:35.89) and was second in the 800 (2:32.03).
Walker’s Ava Pitarro was second in the 1600 (5:40.50) and fourth in the 3200 (12:37.66), while Live Oak’s Brooke Fontenot was fourth in the 1600 (5:54.27).
Denham’s Nia Brown was fourth in the 200 (26.97), while Allie Wilkes of DSHS was fourth in the 800 (2:35.81).
Denham’s Courtney Smith won the 100 (15.96) and 300 (46.44) hurdles.
Walker won the 4x200 relay (1:45.90), while Denham was fourth in the 4x100 relay (52.79). In the 4x400 relay, Denham was second (4:12.06), while Walker was third (4:15.12).
Denham was second in the 4x800 relay (10:42.37), with Walker third (10:53.11).
Makinley Harris of DSHS won the javelin (128-04), while Breanna Hambrick of DSHS was fourth (92-09). Denham teammates Riley Thorburn (33-10) and Mary Young (33-0.5) finished 3-4 in the shot put.
In the high jump, Walker’s Trinity Thomas (5-02), Denham’s Anelise Wickwire (5-00) and Walker’s Logan Cookmeyer (4-8) went 1-2-3.
Walker’s Grace Ross (10-6) and Caitlynn Morgan (9-6) and Denham’s Wilkes (8-0) went 1-2-3 in the pole vault, while Emma Taucer of DSHS was third in the long jump (16-6) and Walker’s Addison Amedee third in the triple jump (32-10.5).
On the boys side, Walker’s Jayden Bardales won the 100 (10.66), while Denham’s DaShawn McBryde was fourth (11.39).
Bardales also took third in the 200 (22.31), while Walker’s Jacob MacKey was fourth (22.33). Walker’s Carson Boyer was fourth in the 800 (2:03.44).
Walker’s Peyton Levy was third in the 1600 (4:42.62), while Jacob Kennedy was second in the 3200 (10:08.02) with Levy fourth (10:31.28).
Walker’s Kentrell Scott (14.99) was second in the 110 hurdles (14.99), while Live Oak’s Jackson Root was fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.91).
Walker was second in the 4x100 relay (42.44), while Denham Springs was third (43.28). Walker was also second in the 4x200 relay (1:28.65) with Denham Springs fourth (1:32.84).
Denham was fourth in the 4x400 relay (3:37.65), with Walker fourth in the 4x800 relay (8:35.66).
Porter Gibson (52-00.05) and Tyler Kimble (48-5) went 1-2 in the shot put with Live Oak’s Gabriel Harvey fourth (45-10).
Andrew Gibson of DSHS won the discus (147-07), with Gibson second (134-08) and Walker’s Bryson Thomas fourth (120-00).
Denham’s Josh Hogan won the javelin (147-10) with Tyler Mitchell of Walker fourth (138-09).
Sincere Otis of Denham Springs was second in the high jump (6-2).
Live Oak’s Will Price won the pole vault (13-00), with Walker’s Aiden Brumfield second (13-00), Denham Springs’ Justin Perault third (12-00) and Walker’s Rhoby Graham fourth (12-00).
McBryde was second in the long jump (23-00.75), while Bryson McKeithen of Live Oak third (22-5.5).
Live Oak’s David Voorhies was second in the triple jump (43-8.5) and Denham Springs’ Lane Sadler fourth (41-2.75).
DISTRICT 7-3A
The Lady Hornets’ Aubrey Hoyt (11-07) and Molly Landry (94-08) finished 1-2 in the javelin.
Albany won the 4x800 relay (13:37.38) and 4x200 relay (1:50.74), while Cayden Boudreaux (5:48.31) and Stormy Williams (6:28.07) finished 1-2 in the 1600 and 3200. Boudreaux had a time of 2:35.33, while Williams posted 2:49.78.
Williams (14:27.33) and teammate Kayla Lanassa (15:54.31) went 1-2 in the 3200.
Albany’s girls also won the 4x400 relay (4:35.40)
Boudreaux (1:06.17) and teammate Sydney Wright (1:07.42) went 1-2 in the 400, while Albany’s Amelia Chesney (56.79) and Naudia Donahue (58.02) went 1-2 in the 400.
Savannah Livers won the 100 hurdles (19.92), while KatieLynn Saxon was third (22.82). Chloe Suarez was third in the 100 (13.40) and second in the 200 (26.94).
The Hornet duo of Antoine Taylor and Nolan McClain went 1-2 in the 800, with Taylor posting a 2:09.66 and McClain a 2:17.82. Taylor won the 400 (53.02) and was second in the 200 (24.47).
Albany’s Tucker Moyer was second in the pole vault (7-0), while Jon Duhe was third in the javelin (145-07). Jack DePaula was second in the 1600 (5:37.19).
DISTRICT 6-3A
Doyle’s Shelby Taylor won the 100 (1:02.13) and the 100 hurdles (18.23), while Kylee Savant won the shot put (33 feet) and was second in the javelin (90-07) to qualify for regionals.
DISTRICT 7-2A
French Settlement’s Stella Allison finished third in the 100 (13.61) and 200 (28.57), while Rilan Delauneville was third in the 800 (3:11.59), and Haleigh Nettles fourth (3:15.34). Delauneville was also third in the 1600 (6:50.53).
The FSHS girls 4x200 relay team was third (2:09.14), while Remie Gautreau was third in the discus (77-2), fourth in the javelin (71-10) and shot put (24-2).
Springfield’s Nickaiya Martin was third in the 400 (1:08.75) and fourth in the long jump (14-4), while Peyton Ellis was fourth in the 1600 (6:50.95) and 3200 (14:43.67).
The Lady Bulldogs were third in the 4x100 relay (56.94).
On the boys side, FSHS’s Cooper Childers was third in the high jump (5-2), while Draven Smith was third in the long jump (18-1) and javelin (125-9).
Springfield’s Dequincy Davis (23.80) and Dequane Davis (23.88) went 1-2 in the 200, while Dequincy Davis was second in the 100 (11.74).
Porter Ishee was fourth in the 1600 (5:20.76), while the Springfield 4x100 relay team was third (48.06).
Caden Dykes won the triple jump (36-0.5), while Aiden McAlister was first in the discus (110-8) and second in the javelin (132-1).
Layden Richards was second in the shot put (40-5), while Chris Brown was fourth in the long jump (17-5).
DISTRICT 7-B
Holden’s girls put up 100 points to win the title, paced by Brooke Foster, who won Field MVP honors with a first-place finish in the javelin (106-0), followed by Maurepas’ Brooklyn Reine (92-9).
Foster was second in the triple jump (29-8.5) behind teammate Blaize Foster (31-2) and second in the shot put (28-3) behind teammate Jaedyn Hughes (28-7).
Holden’s Jayden Sharp (72-10) and Hughes (64-3) went 1-2 in the discus.
Maurepas’ Madelyn Aime won the pole vault (9-6), Saige Bercegay won the 100-meter hurdles (19.88), followed by Holden’s Hailey Galyean (19.89) and Maurepas’ Nevaeh Bercegeay third (21.40).
Galyean won the 400-meter dash (1:05.79).
Reine was third in the 100 (13.77), while Saige Bercegeay was third in the long jump (13-02.5)
Maurepas’ Jordyn Pickrell was third in the 300 hurdles (56.02) and fourth in the 200 (31.38).
Holden’s Dannika Fletcher was second in high jump (4-04) and third in the 200 (30.85). Kyleigh Adams was second in the long jump (14-05).
Adams was fourth in the 100 (13.77), while Ella Stephens was fourth in the 400 (1:25.89) and Samone Daniels fourth in the 800 (3:27.61), Anna Bravata was fourth in the 1600 (7:52.27), while Emily Hutchinson was fourth in the 100 hurdles (21,47).
Lainey Mitchell was third in the 300 hurdles (56.46), while Holden was second in the 4x100 (56.46) and the 4x400 (1:53.46).
The Rockets scored 80 points for second place behind Christ Episcopal (91), while Maurepas was third (53) and Mount Hermon fourth (26).
Holden’s Chase Smith was the Overall MVP on the boys’ side with a first in the triple jump (31-8.5). Smith finished second in the pole vault (6-0) behind teammate Taylor Purvis (12-6).
Holden’s Marcus Penalber won the high jump (6-2), while Maurepas’ Prestin Vicknair was second (4-10). Hunter Vancel of Holden won the 110-meter hurdles (21.28)
Maurepas’ Julian Pellerin (18-3) won the long jump, while Holden’s Dalton Miller won the discus (99-4) and shot put (35-8.5).
Brody Miller of Holden was second in the long jump (16-11.5) and the 300 hurdles (49.75).
