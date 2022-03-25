The Denham Springs High girls track and field team won the team title at Wednesday’s Yellow Jacket Relays at Walker, with the Live Oak boys finishing third.
Denham’s girls scored 135 points, followed by Dutchtown (119), Walker (114) and Live Oak (49). Albany finished seventh (24) and Holden eighth (22).
Dutchtown won the boys title with 140 points, followed by Woodlawn (129). Walker was fourth with 75 points, while DSHS was fifth (51). Springfield was tied for 10th (3 points), while Albany was 13th (1 point).
In the girls 1600 meters, Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh was first (5:30.87), followed by Walker’s Ava Pitarro (5:43.73) and Live Oak’s Sylvia White (fourth, 5:51.51).
Linebaugh also won the 3200 (11:43.13), while teammate Kayten Zeigler was third (13:02.37).
Denham’s Courtney Smith won the 100 hurdles (17.13), while Live Oak’s Angelle Coffey was second (17.43) and Walker’s Keaira Gross third (17.61).
Smith also won the 300 hurdles (49.64), followed by Walker’s Gracie Richards (50.57) and Live Oak’s Brooke Fontenot (52.99).
Walker’s Aneace Scott won the 400 (58.14), followed by Live Oak’s White (1:04.35), while Denham’s Jordyn Taylor was second in the 100 (12.61). Denham’s Laney Wilkes was second in the 800 (2:32.96).
Denham’s team of Emilee Lambert, Smith, La’Niya Holliday and Taylor was second in the 4x100 relay (50.69), while Walker’s team of Ralyn Johnson, Kennedi Ard, Arionna Patterson and Addison Amedee was third (51.25).
Johnson, Ard, LaShantae Clay and Scott finished second in the 4x200 relay (1:46.09), while Denham’s team of Catherine Duckworth, Kallie Calvaruso, Laney Wilkes and Lauryn Lewis was second in the 4x400 relay (4:27.99).
In the 4x800 relay, White, Zeller, Ali Tyler and Fontenot won with a time of 10:39.79, while the DSHS team of Wilkes, Chloe Bueche, Zeigler and Kayleigh Ellis was second (10:59.19).
Denham’s Mary Young was third in the shot put (31-4.50), while Walker’s Cydney Cifreo was second in the javelin (105-04), and Live Oak’s Jenae Adams third (104-08).
Trinity Thomas of Walker won the high jump at five feet, followed by Denham’s Calvaruso, also at five feet. Walker’s Daysha Barze was third (4-10).
Ard won the long jump (17-10), while Denham’s Taylor was third (16-9.5). Taylor won the triple jump (36-6), while Ard was third (34-4).
Kayla Davis won the shot put (32-1.25) and Alyson Fletcher won the javelin (107-10) to pace the Holden girls.
Albany’s team of Cayden Boudreaux, Stormy Williams, Kayla Lanassa and Emma Fuller was third in the 4x800 relay (11:04.33), while Aubrey Hoyt, Sidney Wright, Taylor Bourgeois and Fuller were third in the 4x400 relay (4:39.78).
On the boys side, Live Oak’s Jackson Earle won the 800 meters (2:06.47), while Walker’s Carson Boyer was second (2:09.19).
Denham Springs’ Mason Edwards was second in the 400 (52.17), and Walker’s Jacob Kennedy was third in the 3200 (10:15.86).
Walker’s Kentrell Scott won the 110 hurdles (16.18), while Live Oak’s Collin McClure was third in the 300 hurdles (43.37).
Live Oak’s team of David Voorhies, Cade Getwood, Peyton Stafford and TJ Magee finished third in the 4x100 relay (44.18), while Walker’s team of Jaden Bardales, Robert Jackson, Jacob MacKey and Marek Hall was second in the 4x200 relay (1:31.62).
Live Oak’s team of Collin McClure, Tay Henyard, Bryson McKeithen and Devin McLendon was third in the 4x400 relay (3:43.63).
Live Oak’s team of Peyton Parker, Lynn Slaby, Luke Pemberton and Earle won the 4x800 relay (8:41.43), while Walker’s team of Kennedy, Tyler Cantu, Lawson Borne and Carson Boyer was second (8:58.43).
Denham’s Andrew Goodwin was second on the javelin (148-10), followed by Walker’s Dayne Carpenter (138-08).
Live Oak’s Magee won the high jump (6-2), followed by Denham’s CamRon Eirick (5-10) and Walker’s Landon Waguespack (5-6).
Justin Perault of Denham Springs was second in the pole vault (14-4), followed by Live Oak’s Will Price (10-6).
Live Oak’s Getwood was second in the long jump (21-5.75), while Denham’s Dashawn McBryde was second triple jump (4-7) and Live Oak’s Voorhies third (39-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.