Livingston Parish Track & Field Championships 2023

Female athletes compete in the Livingston Parish Track & Field Championships at Denham Springs High on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs High girls track and field team didn’t leave much doubt when it came to winning its third straight parish championship.

The Lady Jackets carved out a big lead in the field events and carried that momentum over to the track in outscoring second-place Walker 207-144 to win the team championship.

Denham Springs High track and field coaches Andy McLean and Cortney Haser discuss the team's performance at the parish meet. The DSHS girls won their third straight title, while the boys finished second.
