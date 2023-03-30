DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs High girls track and field team didn’t leave much doubt when it came to winning its third straight parish championship.
The Lady Jackets carved out a big lead in the field events and carried that momentum over to the track in outscoring second-place Walker 207-144 to win the team championship.
“It was a very impressive showing all around, but our field is very strong,” DSHS girls coach Cortney Haser said. “Just like our boys field is strong, our girls field is very strong. We have some really good coaches out there that are doing some awesome work with them.”
“I know I’m the girls coach, but we work together as a team and all of our coaching staff is a team, so this win isn’t just mine,” Haser continued. “It’s all of ours. We’re just very proud of them and excited and excited to see what we’re going to do at district.”
Walker coach Matthew Edwards praised his team’s effort.
“All credit to Andy and them because he’s put a massive girls unit together, and we’re in the process of that,” he said. “We actually have a lot of young girls in a lot of events this year, and that’s going to prove to benefit us very, very well down the line. They’re doing outstanding this year. I can’t be more proud of them. I can’t be more proud of them. I’m just proud of our whole group together, and I love them to death.”
Albany was third with 67 points, followed by Holden (55), Live Oak (48), Doyle (33), Maurepas (13), Springfield (4) and French Settlement (1).
Denham Springs’ Jordyn Taylor won Field MVP honors, taking first in the long and triple jumps, the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
“It feels good, especially knowing that my team is really gunning for that first place,” Taylor said of earning the MVP honor. “It really feels good that I helped them out with that, PR-ing too (in the triple jump), that felt good too.”
“It feels good,” Taylor said of winning the parish title. “In my senior year, this is what I wanted.”
Taylor had a winning mark of 16-9.5 in the long jump, followed by Doyle’s Suri Stewart (15-5) and Denham Springs’ Emma Taucer (15-3.5) in third.
In the triple jump, Taylor had a winning mark of 37-9, while teammate Lauryn Lewis was second (35 feet) and Walker’s Addison Amedee third (32-11).
Taylor won the 100-meter dash in 12.40 and the 200 in 26.15.
“Being successful in the field, the mood also carries over,” Taylor said. “When I know I’m having a good day … it carries over to the races …”
Mary Young of DSHS won the shot put (30-8.25), while Doyle’s Kylee Savant was second (30-7.75) in her first time competing in the event, and Denham’s Riley Thorburn (29-4.50) was third.
DSHS teammates Braleigh Zeigler (81-03) and Thorburn (77-07) went 1-2 in the discus, followed by Holden’s Jayden Sharp (76-07).
Albany’s Aubrey Hoyt won the javelin (111-07), with Holden’s Brooke Foster second (96-01) and Albany’s Molly Landry third (93-03).
Walker’s Trinity Thomas won the high jump at five feet, followed by Denham Springs’ Anelise Wickwire (4-8) and Andi Smith (4-6).
In the pole vault, Walker’s Grace Ross picked up the win (10-6), with Maurepas’ Madelyn Aime second at 10 feet, and Walker’s Caitlynn Morgan at 10 feet for third.
Denham Springs’ 4x800-meter relay team of Harvest Eli, Kayleigh Ellis, Allie Wilkes and Catherine Duckworth established a meet record with a winning time of 10:28.72, followed by Walker (10:36.39) and Holden (14:47.68).
“The 4x800 started us off on the track and kind of the beginning of the field too,” Haser said. “Those girls pretty much all PR’d today. Harvest ran 10 seconds faster than what she’s been running, and they made a school record and got first place, and it just kind of felt like, alright, here’s the momentum set, and the girls just kind of kept rolling with it from there.”
Walker’s mark in the 4x800 relay established a school record.
“We shaved 19 seconds off of our PR this season tonight, so I’m extremely proud of them …,” Edwards said.
Walker won the 4x200 relay (1:47.09), with Denham Springs second (1:48.69) and Albany third (1:52.22).
Live Oak’s Sylvia White, who earned Track MVP honors, finished first in the 1,600, 800 and fifth in the 400.
White had a winning time of 5:29.90 in the 1,600, while Walker’s Ava Pitarro was second (5:45.15) and Live Oak’s Brooke Fontenot third (5:45.71) in the 1,600.
“Of course I’m very happy that I was able to get a win my senior year,” White said. “The weather was beautiful, and I’ve been trying to go sub-5:20. My PR is a 5:21, so I was like, I just need one second each lap at least, and I’ll be good. I had my dad helping me out and felt good, but I just didn’t have it today I guess, so it’s a little frustrating, but I’ve got time (left in the season), so I can’t be too mad.”
It was Pitarro’s only event of the meet while she’s working her way back from a stress fracture in her foot.
“I’m mainly focused on getting right and getting healthy for college running,” said Pitarro, who signed with Southeastern Louisiana University. “I want to run my senior year, so that’s why I’m entering a couple meets, but we’re taking it one step at a time going back in slow to make sure. My health is the main priority right now.”
Pitarro was unable to run for six weeks after the injury.
“It’s a little frustrating to see my times not being the same and not being as fast and as sharp,” Pitarro said. “I can tell my cardio is suffering a good bit, but it feels good to be able to run again, especially racing. It’s what I love to do. It feels great to be back at it, but I’m making sure to do it slow and doing it the proper way.”
In the 800, White had a winning mark of 2:21.19, with Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux second (2:21.59) and Albany’s Stormy Williams (2:35.53). White’s mark established a parish meet record.
“I’m a little frustrated about that one because I was trying to break 2:20, but I was just tired,” White said with a laugh after finishing her last event of the day. “I’m a little tired, but I’m going to get that time down more. I’m still happy about it though.”
Denham Springs’ Courtney Smith won the 100-meter hurdles (16.36), followed by Walker’s Ross (18.66) and Walker’s Ryleigh Hopkins (19.50).
Smith also won the 300-meter hurdles (47.28), while Holden’s Blaize Foster was second (52.70) and Denham’s Wilkes third (55.78).
Walker’s Amdee was second in the 100-meter dash (12.94), while Denham Springs’ Nia Brown was third (13.18).
Denham Springs won the 4x100 relay (53.38), followed by Walker (53.75) and Holden (54.47).
Walker’s Aneace Scott won the 400-meter dash (58.38), while Lauryn Lewis of DSHS was second (1:01:10) and Albany’s Boudreaux was third (1:02.94).
Albany’s Chloe Suarez was second in the 200-meter dash (26.76), while Walker’s Thomas was third (27.85).
Live Oak’s Fontenot won the 3,200 in 12:29.34 after she and Walker’s Avery Guidry stayed together for most of the race before Fontenot pulled away. Guidry was second (12:32.69), while Denham Springs’ Kayten Zeigler was third (13:11.47).
“I would say that the approach going in was just to kind of base my pace off of her (Guidry), because I’m going to be honest, I’m really bad at pacing,” Fontenot said with a laugh. “I just like to base it off other people, and then once I’m confident that I can break away and win it, that’s kind of whenever I choose to go and kind of rely on my kick.”
“Today was probably a much better race that what I was expecting,” Fontenot said. “I’m really thankful for it. Avery is a great competitor, and my team has done a pretty wonderful job today, and I couldn’t ask for anything better from parish.”
Walker won the 4x400 relay (4:13.52), followed by Denham Springs (4:18.32) and Albany (4:19.00).
