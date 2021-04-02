WALKER -- When Andy McLean took over as Denham Springs High’s track and field coach, one of his goals was to grow the school’s girls program.
The goal may not be fully realized, but the Lady Jackets certainly took a big step in that direction, winning the large schools division title at the Livingston Parish Championship at Walker High on Thursday.
DSHS won the division with 112.5 points, followed by Walker (101), Live Oak (45.5) and Albany (23) after the Lady Hornets competed without Cayden Boudreaux, who missed the meet with an issue with her appendix.
“It’s huge,” McLean said of the win. “(It’s) helping the girls realize the backgrounds that they come from. To have cheerleaders and Jackettes and basketball players and swimmers all of these stepping up and doing what they do, that’s what it takes.”
“It’s a good thing, I think, when you’ve got certain athletes who do one event,” McLean continued. “That’s a good reflection to me. That’s their focus, and you’re not having to necessarily pull them away from other things.”
On the small schools side, Holden’s girls dominated, finishing first in 10 events while scoring 105 points to win the meet. Maurepas (71) was second, followed by Springfield (34) and Doyle (9).
“Our girls, just overall, did a really good job of taking control of their events and running hard, and so that’s all you can really ask for,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said. “Our girls are pretty athletic, and so … (Holden coaches) Krystal (Hughes) and Meghan (Hughes) and I kind of try to go out there and convince them to do things, and then once we kind of get them out on the track, it’s real easy to just say, ‘OK, I know you want to do these two events, but we’re going to put you in four, so you’re going to do these other two.’ They’ve been real receptive in doing those things, and I think it really helps because other than the pole vault and two long distance runs, we had just about two girls in every event, and for the small schools, it’s hard to compete with that because we cover the whole spectrum of events.”
Denham Springs’ championship run was sparked by Field MVP Jordyn Taylor, who won the long jump (16-09.5), triple jump (35-03.5), 100 meters (12.96) and 200 meters (26.30).
“It feels really good,” Taylor said of the DSHS victory. “This has never happened before. A few years ago, there wasn’t even many girls coming out. There’s maybe 10 girls coming out to the track meet. They were winning first, but they weren’t a team, and this is, I think, the most girls we’ve ever had on the team. It’s really a special moment celebrating this with the team because it’s never happened before, and we all put forth our best effort and every point counts.”
The Lady Jackets also got wins in the 4x100 relay (55.09, Julissa Cabrera, Emilee Lambert, Kameron Frey, Mya Talbert); 4x200 relay (1:54.85, Cabrera, Lambert, Frey, Megan Rodgers) and 4x400 relay (4:36.85, Cami Laxton, Katelyn Dupree, Frey, Rodgers) and second in the 4x800 relay (10:51.87, Laney Wilkes, Bailey Darbonne, Catherine Duckworth, Laxton).
Frey was third in the 100 (14.02) and 400 (1:04.21), while Laxton was second in the 800 (2:40.78) and Hannah Linebaugh was second in the 3200 (12:47.65) and third in the 1600 (6:01.19).
In field events, Denham’s Raygan Bosco won the shot put (35-04), while teammate Braleigh Zeigler was second (33-09). The same pair finished second and fourth, respectively, in the discus, while Kallie Calvaruso and Shelby Brocksmith finished 2-3 in the high jump, both with 4-8.
Walker’s effort was paced by Track MVP Ava Pitarro, who won the 800 (2:37.26), 1600
(5:53.16) and 3200 (12:33.54), with teammate Avery Guidry third in the 3200 (12: 54.76).
“Today we had a bunch of wind in the forecast, so (you’re) kind of thinking about running strategy-wise versus pace, because it’s all about parish and bragging rights,” Pitarro said. “You want to win and get the most points, so instead of going out hard as I usually do, I went back easier and kind of drafted off the other runners (to try to get them) to break the wind for me so I didn’t have to hit because that will drain you. With a couple laps left, I put in a good surge and started running my normal pace …”
Walker’s Aneace Scott was first in the 400 (1:01.66) and second in the 200 (28.51), while Keaira Gross won the 100-meter hurdles and was a member of the school’s second-place 4x100 relay team with Addison Amedee, Taylor Jacobs and Markayla Salisberry. Walker was also second in the 4x200 relay with Scott, Mariah Pool, Gracie Richards and Amedee.
The Lady Cats’ Gracie Richards was second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.83).
Brianna Moore won the 300-meter hurdles (54.11) and was second in the triple jump (31-06), while Evyn Fitzgerald and Sierra Schmidt went 1-2 in the pole vault. Lillian Waguespack (5-2) won the high jump.
Walker’s Anna Ferrand won the javelin (121-01), while teammate Cydney Cifreo was third (102-02).
“It was pretty difficult,” Ferrand said. “Headwinds are not my favorite, and I’ve been training for throwing higher, so whenever there’s no wind, it goes pretty far, so I had to fix that a little bit today in order to get up there.”
Live Oak won the 4x800 relay (Sylvia White, Brooke Fontenot, Ali Tyler, Ava Forrest in 10:47. 60), while Katie Van Der Mark won the discus (91-02) and was second in the javelin (102-07). Fontenot had a second in the 1600 and a third in the 800.
A’Mya Taylor finished second in the 400 (1:03.73) and Macy Thibodeaux was third in the triple jump (30-10.5). Albany also finished third in the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
Meanwhile, Holden was paced by Field MVP Brooke Foster, who went 1-2 with teammate Camille Commish in the triple jump and finished third behind teammate Cambree Courtney in the long jump. Alyson Fletcher (95-02) won the javelin, while Foster was second (73-05).
“I felt really good coming into this meet,” Foster said. “I felt strong and confident.”
Alyson Fletcher and Danika Fletcher went 2-3 in the high jump, while Kayla Davis (22-08) and Mary Woods (22-04) were first and second, respectively, in the shot put. Jayden Sharp (65-07) won the discus, while Emmaleigh Bertrand was third (64-03).
Holden also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays, while Shelbi Stafford won the 100-meter hurdles and Haley Galyean won the 400 meters and was third in the 100 meters. Megan Breithaupt was second in the 800 and third in the 200.
Springfield’s Kaitlyn Norman won Field MVP, going 1-2 with teammate Destiny Reed in the 100 and 200 meters and was also on the Lady Bulldogs’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, which finished second.
Doyle’s Cambri Charpentier won the 800 meters (3:10.03), while teammate Emily Hamel was third (3:49.60).
Madelyn Aime led Maurepas with firsts in the high jump (4-04) and pole vault (10-06) and a second in the 100-meter hurdles (1:02.48).
“I was just focusing on competing against myself, because even though there was other people in the competition, I’m ultimately always competing against myself and trying to be the best that I can be,” Aime said.
Leila Estrada won the 1600 meters and Brooklyn Jones the 3200 for Maurepas, while Sloane Bercegeay won the long jump.
