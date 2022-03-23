It sounds strange, but Denham Springs track and field coach Andy McLean knows the opportunities for his team to improve before the District 4-5A meet are dwindling.
That’s why the Yellow Jacket Relays are crucial.
“You only have so many opportunities to figure out what your best events are for your individuals, as well as what your best team is,” McLean said.
Denham Springs hosts the meet at Walker on Wednesday with field events beginning at 3:30 p.m. and track events at 5:30. The 4x800 relay will be held at 4 p.m.
“Hopefully it’s the last meet that Denham Springs hosts off campus,” McLean said.
The DSHS girls won the Andy Thiel Relays last week at Ponchatoula, compiling 147 points, while second-place Covington had 101. The Denham Springs boys finished second with 104 points as Ponchatoula had 125 to take the team title.
Both DSHS teams were bolstered by a host of first-place finishes, with the girls winning the 4x100 relay (50.89), 4x400 relay (4:20.24) and 4x800 relay (11:21.00).
“I’m hoping that our relays will get better,” McLean said. “We’re typically kind of weak in the relays, and I think part of that is because we walk on to a track and are just trying to figure out what the colors and triangles mean sometime. So I hope my relay teams will get a little bit more experience and a little bit more consistent in the exchanges.”
Denham’s Courtney Smith won the 100-meter hurdles (16.98) and 300 hurdles (49.67), while Hannah Linebaugh won the 1,600 meters (5:30.32).
In field events, Kori Jones won the girls discus (103-8), Makinley Harris won the javelin (94-04) and Jordyn Taylor won the triple jump (36-10.5).
“The girls have dominated,” McLean said. “My pitch has been that this has probably one of the most balanced girls teams, certainly under me only being here four years, but for Denham Springs history. I’ve got girls who are breaking school records in throws, girls who are breaking distance records and girls who are breaking sprint and jump records, so it really gives you a big boost whenever you’re able to get points across the board. In those big meets, when you’ve got 10 points for first place, and if you can pull somebody in second or third place to walk out of an event with 18, 16 points, that’s big. That gives you a big boost.”
“When you’ve got some really strong individuals, it kind of helps stabilize the rest of it,” McLean continued.
On the boys side, Denham’s Mason Edwards won the 400 (51.76), while Andrew Goodwin won the discus (130-06) and javelin (155-00). Justin Perault won the pole vault (13-06), and Porter Gibson the shot put (50-07).
The field will feature 16 teams, including parish teams Live Oak, Walker, Albany, Springfield, French Settlement and Holden. Woodlawn, Amite, Dutchtown, Central, Belaire, Hammond, Parkview Baptist and St. Helena will also compete, along with distance runners from St. Michael.
Live Oak’s boys finished second at the Pete Boudreaux Invitational over the weekend, while the LOHS girls were third.
Live Oak’s Jackson Root won the 110-meter hurdles (18.34), while Sylvia White won the 800 (2:28.77) and 1,600 (5:33.92). TJ Magee won the high jump (5-10), Cade Getwood the long jump (20-00.50), and Will Price the pole vault (10-6).
Walker’s boys were fifth at the Louisiana National Guard Zachary Invitational, while the girls finished eighth.
Walker’s Aneace Scott won the 400 (58.04), while Audrey Ferrand was third in the javelin (97-06) and Grace Ross third in the pole vault. Kennedi Ard was fourth in the long jump (16-05.75) and triple jump (34-02.00).
Samuel Cifreo was second in the pole vault (10-6) to pace the Walker boys.
“It’s not heavy on one side,” McLean said. “Walker’s got a really balanced boys team. Amite, Woodlawn and Dutchtown really put together some good sprint groups.”
“We tried to bring in a very different group of teams to challenge across the board,” McLean continued. “Of course, we’ll have Live Oak and Walker. I’m kind of glad that it’s a lot of teams, so that it’s not just a pre-parish meet, so that we can kind of go there and see what we can do.”
