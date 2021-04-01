Heading into Thursday’s Livingston Parish Track and Field Championship, teams from Denham Springs High and Live Oak are looking to carry the momentum they’ve built heading into the meet.
For host Denham Springs, that means following up on a pair of first-place team finishes at last week’s All-Star Classic hosted by Live Oak.
“When we went to the All-Star Classic, I told them we very well could look at who we put in tonight, depending on how it goes, and that’s our parish lineup,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “The team showed up, and they did really well, and so we’re trying to take that momentum but also trying educate our kids because they’re a big difference when you’ve got six, seven-plus teams. There’s nine teams at that All-Star Classic and then you whittle it down to four (teams in the large schools division at the parish meet) … It’s harder to kind of create that separation in a smaller meet, so it’s going to be close.”
The meet, to be held at Walker High, opens with field events at 3:30 p.m. The 4x800 relay will be run at 4 p.m. with the remainder of the running events beginning at 5 p.m.
DSHS, Walker, Live Oak and Albany will compete for the large schools title, while Springfield, French Settlement, Doyle, Holden and Maurepas will compete for the small schools championship.
Live Oak finished second in the boys standings at the All-Star Classic and third in the girls standings after finishing second in both divisions at the Joey Valure Invitational, where Walker swept the team titles and DSHS was third in both divisions.
“We’ve got a long way to get to the top, but it’s encouraging when your kids go out and run PR’s and stuff like that, get a personal best or whatever, but the work doesn’t end there,” Live Oak assistant coach Travis Johnson said, noting the team has excelled in throws and jumps this season. “Our relays are way better than they have been in the past, and our jumpers are getting a lot of points.”
Johnson pointed to the efforts of TJ Magee, Bailey Little and Emma Ross in the high jump and the team’s consistency in distance events as helping the team’s success.
McLean said a key for his team could be depth, pointing to high jumper Shelby Brocksmith and Haley Hoover, who is in her first year running high school track, who have helped the girls team in the 300-meter hurdles while dropping their times.
“Their workouts are just getting better and better, so to be able to have two girls that you really didn’t have in the previous year doing something like that is huge,” McLean said. “To have a freshman (Julissa Cabrera) on the long jump jumping 15-9 behind Jordyn (Taylor) is a huge thing. They’ve done really well. The numbers have helped on both sides.
“There’s probably five or six guys I can put on the 4X100 team and be comfortable with, but that’s something we haven’t had in the past, so that’s just helped us out,” McLean continued.
Johnson also pointed to DSHS’ depth possibly being a factor at the parish meet.
“Denham Springs has some phenomenal sprinters, and they have great relay teams, and they just get points in almost every event,” Johnson said. “We’re almost specialized, I guess. We get points in throws and distance, and every now and then we’ll steal a couple of points from the sprints.”
“It’s really Denham Springs’ track meet to lose,” Johnson continued. “They’re just so good. Hats off to Andy and all his coaching staff. We’re chasing them, that’s boys and girls side. They get points almost every single event, and that’s what you’ve got to do.”
Johnson said Live Oak has its own goals going into the meet.
“Get some kids to run some personal bests, maybe steal a few points here and there, a little bit of upsets, so to speak, and we feel confident we could walk away with a runner-up, which would be a big deal for us,” Johnson said. “It’s always Walker and Denham first and second in whatever order, and we’re kind of the odd man out, so our goal is to get second place (boys and girls team-wise), close the gap on Denham as much as we can.”
McLean said things don’t have to be complicated for the DSHS teams heading into the parish meet.
“Our kids are going to have to go out and perform like they’re capable of,” he said. “I don’t think there has to necessarily be huge PRs. They don’t have to go break records and things like that, but they have to have a good night. They can’t have an off night, and this is a meet where it very well could come down to a relay. On the one hand, there’s just four schools competing – us, Albany, Walker and Live Oak for the large division. If you can place top three, you get points. But there could be a DQ. There could be an exchange zone issue, and you walk away with nothing. Those types of mistakes can’t happen. It’s going to have to be consistent and steady …”
