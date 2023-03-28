When Andy McLean took over as Denham Springs High’s track coach, one of his dreams was to host the Livingston Parish meet at DSHS, and now it’s a reality.
The meet will be held Wednesday, with field events beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium, which now has a purple track. The 4x800 relay will run at 4 p.m.
“It’s exciting,” McLean said. “We’ve hosted two high school meets so far and two junior high meets. Everybody’s impressed. At our last high school meet (last week), we had a bunch of big schools in Zachary and Catholic and Scotlandville. I think we did a good job. Everybody’s happy with the facility, and they like the layout.”
McLean said part of that comes from him having direct input during the building process.
“I think the way the field events were put was great,” he said. “A lot of track coaches across the state and across the country talk about tracks getting built and not having input, and I’ll say that from the beginning, I was able to speak up and say whatever I needed to as far as preferences and had to compromise on things, but not for quality or not for what was best, I think. I think we’ve got one of the best facilities around, and we’re starting to see the fruit of it, the product of it.”
The other part of DSHS having its own track, of course, is convenience.
“It’s nice not having to load up on a bus and look at logistics and figure out how I’m going to get kids there are anything like that,” he said. “That’s a whole new experience of being able to walk out the back door and being able to go run your meet.”
In running those earlier meets at the new facility, McLean said one thing has stood out.
“I’ve just found every gate that is open,” he said with a laugh. “That has been probably the one thing. We’ve still got a few things that landscaping and construction is finishing up, so there’s things that they’re having to get in and out for, and I’ll get a text or a call saying, ‘Hey, do want this gate on the opposite side open?’ That’s been the one thing, and just kind of educating our kids and community based on the field house and the gym. The biggest thing is if you didn’t come to the last couple football games, you don’t know that the home side and the visitor’s side is flipped.”
McLean also said only the home side will be open track meets.
This year’s meet will also feature a significant change in that there won’t be large school and small school divisions as in the past.
“We just get to host a normal, good, high school meet with our neighbors that we kind of know what to expect,” McLean said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited for what’s to come.”
Denham Springs’ team features Porter Gibson, the indoor state champion in the shot put, as well as Jordyn Taylor in the jumps , Courtney Smith in the hurdles, Da’Shawn McBryde in the long jump.
“We’ve got some bright spots and some depth,” McLean said. “We’ve got a big team that’s grown in the sense of ‘If you build it, they will come.’ There’s a track here now. When I first got here, a lot of kids asked, ‘We have a track team, but where do ya’ll practice?’ That’s been a change.”
