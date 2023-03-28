Yellow Jacket Kickoff

Denham Springs hosted its first-ever home track meet at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

When Andy McLean took over as Denham Springs High’s track coach, one of his dreams was to host the Livingston Parish meet at DSHS, and now it’s a reality.

The meet will be held Wednesday, with field events beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium, which now has a purple track. The 4x800 relay will run at 4 p.m.

