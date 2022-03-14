The Denham Springs High girls track and field team won the team title, while the Walker boys finished second at the St. Thomas Aquinas-Ponchatoula High Judy Baher Relays held Thursday at Ponchatoula High.
Five parish schools – Albany, DSHS, Live Oak, Walker and Springfield – were among nearly 20 competing in the event.
On the girls’ side, Denham Springs (115 points) placed first, with Walker (105) placing third. Albany (19) finished ninth, while Live Oak (10) was 13th.
On the boys’ side, the Wildcats were runner-up to Franklin Road Academy (Tennessee). Walker scored 72.5 points, while Franklin Road had 114. Denham Springs (51) finished fifth, and Live Oak was eighth (28) and Springfield 16th (0.5 point).
Denham Springs’ Jordyn Taylor was named the girls’ field MVP after winning the 100-meter dash (11.81), long jump (18-00), and triple jump (36-06).
Walker’s Aneace Scott was runner-up in the 400-meter dash (59.84), while Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux won the 800 run (2:28).
Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh had runner-up finishes in the 1600 (5:24) and 3200 (11:34).
Denham Springs’ Courtney Smith finished second in the 300 hurdles (49.41).
The Wildcats put together strong 4x100 (51.82) and 4x200 (1:47.8) relays, both finishing second.
Denham Springs’ Kori Jones set a meet record in the shot put with a throw of 37-03.25, followed by teammate Raygan Bosco, who finished second (34-01.5). Walker’s Cydney Cifreo won javelin (113-11).
Denham Springs’ Kallie Calvaruso placed second in the high jump (5-00), with Walker’s Trinity Thomas placing third at the same height.
Walker’s Sierra Schmidt and Grace Ross finished second and third in pole vault, both vaulting 10 feet. Walker’s Kennedi Ard was second in the long jump (16-05.5) and triple jump (32-07.5).
On the boys’ side, Walker’s Kentrell Scott won the 110 hurdles (14.88), while Walker’s Andra’ Porter was second in the 100 (10.88).
Walker’s 4x100 relay team of Porter, Robert Jackson, Braden Bardales and E’sean Elphage was third (44.32), and the Wildcats’ 4x200 relay team of Porter, Jackson, Bardales and Marek Hall was second (1:30.98).
In the 4x400 relay, Walker’s team of Samuel Cifreo, Jamari Evans, Dayne Carpenter and Kentrell Scott was third (3:46.11).
Denham Springs’ Mason Edwards was third in the 400 (52.11), while Live Oak’s Jackson Earle was second in the 800 (2:05.72).
In field events, Denham Springs’ Porter Gibson (49-6) and Tyler Kimble (43-6) finished second and third in the shot put, respectively.
Andrew Goodwin of DSHS won the javelin (150-2), while Walker’s Carpenter was third (141-05). Cam’Ron Eirick of DSHS won the high jump (6 feet), while Walker’s Landon Waguespack was second (5-10).
Denham’s Justin Perault was second in the pole vault (13-6), while Live Oak’s David Voorhies was third in the triple jump (41-10).
