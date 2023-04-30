A number of athletes from Denham Springs High, Live Oak and Walker are headed to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 5A state meet next weekend based on their efforts at the Class 5A, Region 2 meet Friday at Catholic High.
The top three finishers in each event qualified for the Class 5A/4A state meet, which will be held next Saturday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
For Denham Springs, Andrew Goodwin won the discus (146-3), while Porter Gibson won the shot put (50-6) and was third in the discus (141-7). Josh Hogan was third in the javelin (165-8).
Walker’s boys had a pair of firsts with Jaden Bardales winning the 100 (10.65) and Jacob Kennedy the 3200 (9:43.29). Aiden Brumfield was second in the pole vault (12-6).
David Voorhies led the Live Oak boys, finishing second in the triple jump (44-10.75), while Bryson McKeithen was third in the long jump (23-2) and Will Price third in the pole vault (12-00).
On the girls side for DSHS, Makinley Harris won the javelin (133-9), while Courtney Smith was second in the 300 hurdles (45.56) and third in the 100 hurdles (15.82).
Jordyn Taylor was third in the long jump (16-8.25) and the triple jump (37-00.25).
Aneace Scott was second in the 400 (56.90) to lead the Walker girls, while Grace Ross was third in the pole vault (10-6).
Sylvia White had a pair of third-place finishes in the 800 (2:21.58) and 1600 (5:30.40) for the Live Oak girls.
