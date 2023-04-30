A number of athletes from Denham Springs High, Live Oak and Walker are headed to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 5A state meet next weekend based on their efforts at the Class 5A, Region 2 meet Friday at Catholic High.

The top three finishers in each event qualified for the Class 5A/4A state meet, which will be held next Saturday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.

