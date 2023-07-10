Clayton Simms

Former Live Oak pole vaulter Clayton Simms competed in the U.S. Outdoor Championships.

Clayton Simms’ first time competing at the U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Championships didn’t get off to the best start, but he learned plenty from the experience.

Simms, the former Live Oak pole vaulter who is now at Kansas, struggled during warm-ups on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, until things reached another level on his final warm-up jump.

Clayton Simms 2

Former Live Oak pole vaulter Clayton Simms is a four-time All-American at Kansas.

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

JSimms

Thanks Rob for doing this.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.