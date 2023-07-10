Clayton Simms’ first time competing at the U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Championships didn’t get off to the best start, but he learned plenty from the experience.
Simms, the former Live Oak pole vaulter who is now at Kansas, struggled during warm-ups on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, until things reached another level on his final warm-up jump.
“On my last jump of warm-ups, I went up and … some how I popped up, I kind of bailed, and then I got hung up on the pole, and I flew right into the right standard and went off the side of the mat – knocked the standard all the way over,” Simms said during an interview from Oregon. “There was a bunch of tables and chairs on that side, just crashed all through those. Got up relatively unscathed. I got a few bruises here and there. It’s pretty funny looking back at it now, but everybody was pretty concerned …”
“It looked a lot worse than I think it was,” Simms continued. “I generally think if that didn’t happen, I don’t know if I would have made the first bar because I was kind of sleepwalking through warm-ups. I was just having a terrible, terrible warm-up. I think that kind of woke me up and got the adrenaline going again.”
Simms finished 11th (18-4 ¾), but there was more to the competition than that for him.
“We have pretty good camaraderie out there,” Simms said. “All those guys are super cool, super nice, and it’s just fun to just kind of talk to them and see the way they go about a competition and how they carry themselves.”
“At that level, when everybody’s so good, it really can be anybody’s day, and that’s … what I take into consideration going into the Olympic trials next year,” Simms continued. “I think I have a lot of work to do, but I think it can be anybody’s day, and it’s definitely not possible for me to make another team.”
After putting together a solid sophomore season at Kansas, Simms had to put in some extra work to earn a spot U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Championships. He qualified by hitting a mark of 18-8 ¾ at the Arkansas Grand Prix on June 23.
“I kind of snuck in there this time,” Simms said. “I didn’t have a high enough mark to get into the meet just a couple of weeks ago, so we had to go into a meet in Arkansas just to go try to PR and see if I could get a mark high enough. I ended up really pulling it out last minute.”
“Pole vault right now in the U.S. is arguably the most competitive it’s ever been in history right now,” Simms continued. “Just making it to the meet was, I think, the hardest it’s ever been.”
The competition showed that in Saturday’s event with Chris Nilsen (19-4 ¾) taking first place, followed by Zach McWhorter (19-2 ¾) and Zach Bradford (19-0 ¾). KC Lightfoot, the American record holder, tied for fourth with Sam Kendricks (19-0 ¾) after dealing with an injury at the meet.
“It gave opportunities to some guys who haven’t made a team before, and now we’ve got two fresh faces going in there to represent the U.S. at the World Championships, so that’s really cool,” Simms said.
Meanwhile, Simms will go on to represent the United States, along with Akron’s Hunter Garretson, at the NACAC U23 Championships to be held July 21-23 in San Jose, Costa Rica.
“Making that U23 team, I think, was the number one goal for me going in because I’ve never been able to represent the U.S.,” Simms said. “The U20’s when I was in high school, the U.S. didn’t send a team because of COVID and everything.”
“I’m super stoked,” Simms said.
In his first two seasons at Kansas, Simms has earned first-team All-America honors four times – twice during indoor season and twice in outdoor season.
“The first one (All-American honor) my freshman year was a little bit of a surprise, and then this year was going in a lot more confident just wanting to make sure I get on the podium every single time I go,” Simms said.
Simms finished fifth at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships this season.
“I was more dissatisfied with indoors than I was outdoors because I felt really good all indoor season,” Simms said. “I had a lot of momentum. I had a bunch of jumps over 18 feet, and I had a PR and everything, and I went into nationals thinking I could really make an impact and try to even get close to winning, and getting fifth place was kind of a bummer.”
He capped his sophomore season by finishing fifth at the Outdoor National Championships with a vault of 18-4 ½ while dealing with hamstring issues and plantar fasciitis in both of his feet during the season.
“The last two or three months of the outdoor season have been (some of the most) painful jumping experiences I’ve ever had,” Simms said. “Despite all the issues that I had outdoors and just stuff I went through outdoors, being able to pull it together and jump that 5.60 (meters) at Outdoor Nationals and get on the podium despite probably the worst odds I had, I think that one felt a lot better. That fifth-place felt a lot better than the fifth-place before (at Indoor Nationals). With everything that happened to me this year, it was a long tough year, so I think ending the NCAA season with a podium finish, it felt really nice to just pull it together at the right time.”
Simms said it’s a lesson learned, which he said he’ll take into consideration when structuring his season next year.
“I think I competed a little too much this year,” he said. “I think I operated on a pretty high output with my energy levels and everything, but keeping it from January to July is really tough to do. I think the biggest thing I learned – and I think I already knew this before – but I think I just continue to prove it to myself – no matter how bad it gets, your mentality can bring you back from any place. I was really in a bad spot a couple of weeks before NCAA Nationals, and my coach (Tom Hays) and I really worked to get me to a point where I could perform to my best and it’s not over until it’s over.”
Simms credited his former coaches, Erica Fraley and Joe Sarra, with helping him establish a work ethic that’s carried over into his college career.
“I’ve been lucky enough to have some of the best coaches, in my opinion, in the entire country throughout my entire time jumping,” Simms said.
“The adjustment (from high school to college), I don’t think was as hard, but I came into college saying that I didn’t want to be a project … and have like a feeling-out kind of year. I want to come in and make an impact straightaway, and I’m glad I was able to,” he said.
Simms said former Live Oak track and cross country coach Travis Johnson and his staff also played a role in his development.
“My coaches in high school, I think the greatest thing they did for me was allow me to get out and explore bigger meets and get coached by the best,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of high school coaches wanting to take credit for a lot of things they just didn’t do. My coaches at Live Oak really just allowed me to do what I needed to do to get better. That’s the biggest thing I thank them for. They allowed me to go out and explore avenues that got me to where I am.”
Simms’ progress as a pole vaulter has continued under Hays, an associate head coach at Kansas specializing in vertical jumps.
“I think he’s one of, if not the greatest of all time and one of the best coaches in the entire world,” Simms said. “He’s seen everything, done everything. It’s just been constant improvement with him. He’s a coach who trusts his athletes to make decisions and also helps us along the way. Coming to Kansas was the best decision I could have made. Period.”
