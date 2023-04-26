A number of athletes from Holden and Maurepas qualified for the Class B/C state track meet based on their efforts at the Class B, Region III meet Monday at McNeese State in Lake Charles.
The top three finishers in each event qualified for the Class B/C/1A state meet to be held Thursday, May 4 at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
On the boys side, Holden’s Taylor Purvis won the high jump (11-6), while teammate Chase Smith was third (7 feet).
Marcus Penalber won the high jump (6-2), while Brody Miller was second in the long jump (19-03).
Maurepas’ Joseph Lemoine was second in the javelin (128-1).
For the girls, Maurepas’ Madelyn Aime won the pole vault (10-00), while Holden’s Raievah Craddock was third (7-6)
Holden’s Blaize Foster was second in the triple jump (32-04), while Kacey Breithaupt was second in the javelin (11-1.5).
Holden’s girls 4x100 relay team was second (53.62).
