Livingston Parish Track & Field Championships 2023

Holden's Taylor Purvis, competing here at the Livingston Parish Track & Field Championships, won the pole vault at the Class B, Region III meet Monday.

 David Gray | The News

A number of athletes from Holden and Maurepas qualified for the Class B/C state track meet based on their efforts at the Class B, Region III meet Monday at McNeese State in Lake Charles.

The top three finishers in each event qualified for the Class B/C/1A state meet to be held Thursday, May 4 at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

