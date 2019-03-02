If there’s one thing the Live Oak track and field program is out to prove this season, it’s that there’s strength in numbers.
That formula worked perfectly at the Walker 4-Way Meet on Friday at Walker High School.
“We had 150 kids come out for track, and this is the first year I’ve been able to get (athletes) from girls basketball, boys basketball, cheerleading, dance and softball,” Live Oak coach Brent Baker said. “In the past, it’s kind of like we had the kids that weren’t involved in those other sports, and it’s kind of hurting us. You look (Friday), between the Bayonne twins and I had several girls that were not a part of the team last year that have helped us for sure.”
The Live Oak girls used those numbers to their advantage, claiming the team title with 102 points, while Walker was second (81), followed by Broadmoor (57) and St. Thomas Aquinas (43).
In the boys standings, Broadmoor won with 103 points, followed by Live Oak (83), Walker (79) and St. Thomas Aquinas (20).
The Live Oak girls helped their cause with a solid showing in the field events as Katelynn Roberson won the javelin (105 feet, 1 inch), while Abbi Ramos (89-01) and Katie Partin (73-08) finished 1-2 in the discus.
Olivia Betz (30-7) was second in the triple jump, while Julia Boulton finished second in the high jump (4-10). LOHS also got a pair of third-place finishes from Madison Swearingen in the pole vault (7 feet) and Rylie Butler in the shot put (28-3.75).
Walker’s Evyn Fitzgerald (9-6) won the pole vault, while Daelyn Lake (15-01) took the long jump title.
The Live Oak girls solidified their standing on the track as Mackenzie Covington captured the 100-meter hurdles (17.55), while Covington (51.71) and Maddy Harrouch (56.93) finished 2-3 in the 300 hurdles.
Live Oak’s Emma Ross was second in the 800 (2:46.97), while Harmony Johnson finished third in the 400 (1:04.88).
“It’s a pretty solid day,” Baker said after the LOHS girls had at least a third-place finish in 17 events and the boys 13. “I thought we had a really good day. I’m excited. We’re looking around, and we have people we can put places. In the past, we had certain areas we knew we were not going to score points in, so we had to focus (on) where can we get them at? But now I feel like we can field somebody in each event to where we can be competitive.”
Walker’s Ralynn Johnson won the 200 (28.26), followed by teammate Daelyn Luke (28.50) and Live Oak’s Bailey Little (29.83).
Walker’s Kaye-Loni Bowden turned in a pair of wins in the 1,600 and 3,200, with the 1,600 victory being a milestone of sorts for the Louisiana-Monroe signee.
“I’m pretty happy with that, because I don’t think I’ve ever actually won officially won a race in track, so I think that’s my first one,” she said. “I’ve had second place a good bit, but first, I think that’s my first.”
Bowden finished ahead of Live Oak’s Kylie Zeller (5:55.29) and Jenna Magee (6:04.56).
“I was thinking about last year at the parish meet for the two-mile,” Bowden said. “I was leading the race for most of it, and then I got passed in the last 100 meters by (Live Oak’s) Claudia (Henry), so I was like, ‘OK, I can’t let it happen again.’ I was just trying to create as much of a gap as I could throughout the race, so I didn’t get passed in the end, because I don’t have the best sprint at the end.”
Bowden won the 3,200 in 12:51.37, trailed by Live Oak’s Ava Forrest (13.39) and Kaitlyn Hall (14:10.91).
“You can always find room for improvement, but I’m very proud of our kids,” Live Oak girls coach Blane Westmoreland said after his team posted at least a third-place finish in 17 events. “We feel like we were pretty solid across the board.”
Like the LOHS girls, the Walker boys laid the groundwork for their second-place team finish in the field events, where Ross Hunter (137-06) and Logan Hunt (136-01) finished 1-2 in front of Live Oak’s Luis Almonte (131-00).
Blaze Hayden (13 feet) and Todd Collins (11-6) of Walker, along with Sam Frazier of Live Oak (11-0) were the top three finishers in the pole vault.
Walker’s Zach LaCour won the high jump with a mark of (5-10). He didn’t enter the competition until the bar hit 5-6, then battled with Live Oak’s Grant Richardson, who finished second at 5-8.
LaCour won the title when Broadmoor’s Donald Jones entered the competition at six feet but was unable to clear it on three attempts.
“Him going over really helped me because it made me want to go over the bar even more,” LaCour said of Richardson, whom he finished third to in the triple jump (39-6.5) after Richardson posted a mark of 40 feet.
Live Oak’s Gage Thibodeaux (107-10) and Evan Hiestand (103-02) went 1-2 in the discus ahead of Walker’s Ian Cox (87-02). Walker also went 1-2 in the pole vault, with Blaze Hayden (13-0) taking the title, followed by Todd Collins (11-6) and Sam Frazier of Live Oak (11-0).
The Eagles also got a boost on the track from Live Oak basketball standout Vince Bayonne, who finished third in the 800. Bayonne held his own in second place for most of the race before teammate Nic Broderick broke from the pack and overtook him for second place behind St. Thomas Aquinas’ John Ross Donnes, who won in 2:04.40.
“It’s a huge difference,” Bayonne said of the difference between basketball legs and track legs while running the 800 for the first time. “In basketball, you sprint for one short period of time, and you stop. This track stuff, you’ve got to be really in shape. Your body’s got to be ready for this.
“It surprised me, but I’ve always been able to push myself,” he said of his effort. If I train for it more, I know I’ll do better.”
That’s exactly what Broderick is hoping for.
“He has those fast legs,” Broderick said. “He just needs a little more conditioning, so he can hold it. That’s what I’m used to because I do long distance, so once we Vince doing some more long distance, he’ll be a monster at the 800. For his first race, he gave me a run for my money. He did good.”
Bayonne also teamed with Jackson Bryant, twin brother Bryan Bayonne and Aiden Sanders to finish third in the 3,200 relay and was third in the high jump (5-2).
Giering won the 3,200 (11:41.53) ahead of Walker’s Justin Green (11:58.86) and Bryson Newman (12:02.95).
“We showed some promise,” first-year Walker coach Vance Law said. “We’re a really young team, so we’ve got a lot of freshmen in our varsity events, and we’re waiting on basketball kids to come out. We had a good showing, and we saw more of what we have. I’m still working on the order of what to put everybody in, but all together, I thought we looked pretty good.”
