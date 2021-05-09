Live Oak’s Clayton Simms led the contingent of parish athletes competing in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 5A State Track and Field meet, with a second-place finish in the pole vault.
Simms had a mark of 16 feet, 4.75 inches, finishing behind Beau Domingue of Hammond High (17-00.25).
Walker’s Todd Collins was fourth on the pole vault with a mark of 13-11.25.
In the girls pole vault, Evyn Fitzgerald of Walker was fourth (10-11.5), while Anna Ferrand of Walker was fifth in the javelin (126-11).
Denham Springs’ Troy Golmond was fifth in the high jump (6-5.5), while Kallie Calvaruso of DSHS was ninth in the high jump (4-7.75).
