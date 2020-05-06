The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Outdoor Track and Field State Meet was supposed to get under way this week, but because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, that’s not happening.
And for Maurepas High pole vaulter Kameron Aime, it’s the end of an era considering he might have been looking to capture his fifth straight state championship in the event.
“It’s definitely weird,” Aime said. “I try not to think of it because it’s kind of sad knowing that I’ll never get my fifth state championship. Right now, that’s all I’m doing is just looking forward and preparing for what’s next.”
After winning his fourth straight state title in the pole vault last season – his second in Class B – with a mark of 15 feet, six inches, the highlight of Aime’s summer was a mark of 15-3 to win the event at the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, N.C., earning him All-America honors.
“It means a lot,” Aime said. “That’s something that I’ve been chasing ever since I started. Everybody has that goal to be an All-American in their sport. It just feels good to know that I made it there.”
Aime’s senior year turned into a different type of season in more ways than one. His longtime coach, Erica Fraley, took a job at Washington State University, and he’s been working with Joe Sarra since the fall.
“That was a big change for me,” Aime said. “I think that it’s kind of effected my jump a little bit. I felt like things were starting to turn around, and just as that happened, all of this coronavirus stuff hit.”
“Coach Joe, he’s a great coach,” Aime said. “He’s definitely helped me with a lot of things. It’s not that it’s bad. It’s just different.”
Aime said he dealt with some nagging injuries during the indoor season, finished second in the pole vault at the Division II state meet with a mark of 15-3, which turned out to be his season’s best.
“It was very frustrating,” Aime said. “It was definitely a big change. I’m used to doing at least close to what I know I’m capable of. Things just weren’t lining up for me. Some meets, I would jump close to two feet below my PR, and I wasn’t sure why or what was happening. That’s just part of the sport. Sometimes you have ups, and sometimes you have downs.”
Aime competed at the Dutchtown meet to open his spring season, taking second with a mark of 14-6.
“I felt like things were finally turning around for me,” Aime said. “I didn’t have the greatest indoor season, and I struggled with a lot of things.”
“I went out there thinking, ‘OK, it’s our first meet. I know pretty much all the people out here. I’ve been vaulting with them for a long time, and I was like, I’m just going to go out and have some fun,’” Aime continued. “That’s what I did. It was fun meet. We battled with a pretty nasty cross wind, but in the end, we probably got it down. The wind died down a little bit. We had fun. We jumped pretty well.”
At that point, there were no worries for Aime, who figured he’d continue to find his stride as the season continued.
“I was like, ‘OK. First meet, I’ll do better in the second one, then the third and the fourth,’” he said.
That changed when Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the closure of schools statewide beginning March 16.
“I knew there was going to be a problem as soon as school closed,” Aime said. “As soon as the schools closed I was like, ‘that’s it.’ You can’t compete if schools aren’t going to be open.”
Eventually, the LHSAA cancelled championship events for all spring sports, and students won’t be returning to their campuses for classes this school year, all of which is a bitter pill to swallow for Aime and his fellow seniors.
“That’s why really can’t come to terms with it because it’s not like I did bad or anything,” Aime said of not being able to compete for another state championship. “It just never happened.”
If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Aime will be continuing his career after signing with McNeese State after heavily considering Louisiana Tech.
“McNeese kind of snuck in out of nowhere,” Aime said.
Aime said his relationship with McNeese began at last season’s Class B regional meet, which was held on the school’s campus in Lake Charles.
“I had jumped pretty good at that meet,” Aime said. “I think I jumped 15-6 and put up a few really good attempts at 16-1. The head coach at McNeese (Brendon Gilroy) came over and talked to me, and I had already (known) the pole vault coach from McNeese (Byron Hixson) just from some summer meets and stuff. You know how the pole vault community is. We’re very close-knit.”
He filled out a recruiting application, but Aime said he found a comfort zone of sorts in Lake Charles.
“It was more because they were just really, really good people,” Aime said. “Whenever you meet somebody, you can realize if they’re a good person or not. That’s just how I felt with all the people that I met at McNeese.”
Aime said he’s still working out while spending time with his family during the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s also picked up a job at Brian’s Supermarket in Maurepas.
“Right now, I’m just focused on staying in shape and getting ready to go back and compete in summer,” Aime said. “I’m not necessarily busting my butt to get bigger right now or gain more weight for college. Right now, it’s just enjoying whatever of my season I have left while trying to stay in good, healthy condition to be ready for next year.”
He’s also hoping some of the summer meets he attends will be held given the current circumstances.
“I haven’t even thought about it because I don’t even want to think of that,” Aime said when asked about the possibility of having no summer meets. “If I lost my last season of summer meets – summer meets have always been my favorite part of track and field.”
“It would be devastating if I couldn’t vault at any summer meets this year.”
Even though there’s some disappointment, Aime said he’s proud of his high school accomplishments.
“I’d say I gave it a good run,” Aime said. “Jumping 16-2 junior year, I think that’s something I can stand by. I’m not necessarily disappointed at that at all. I’d say it’s definitely been a good run. I am bitter about the fact that I didn’t get a senior season, but looking at it overall, for the reasons that I’m not having the senior season, I guess it’s OK because no other senior is having the rest of their season either.”
