Maurepas’ Madelyn Aime did it again.
Aime repeated as the Class B girls pole vault champion with a mark of 10 feet, six inches to pace the Maurepas effort at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class B/C state track and field meet Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
“It feels great,” Aime, a junior, said. “I really excited and thankful that I got to compete at state again and about how I competed.”
Aime, who qualified with the top mark of 10-6, said she didn’t go into the state meet expecting to win another state title.
“Absolutely not,” she said. “I’m terrified that I’m going to no-height or that I’m going to have a really bad jump day, so I just take it one jump at a time.”
“I was just hoping everything went well. I was scared,” Aime said with a laugh.
She said she calmed her nerves by watching her fellow competitors and cheering them on.
“Today wasn’t as bad as it normally was because the girls are also progressing, so whenever I came in, there was actually still a girl in the competition, so I wasn’t all the way alone,” Aime said, noting she was the lone competitor by the time she entered the event at last year’s state meet. “It makes me a little nervous, but it also makes me excited to have more competition and see how all the other girls progress and see them do better. I have to be looking to progress myself if I want to win next year.”
Meanwhile, Holden’s Taylor Purvis finished second in the Class B pole vault with a mark of 11 feet, six inches – a personal best in his first state meet.
“It feels good,” Purvis said. “It feels like an accomplishment. It was definitely more competition than I was expecting. Some of the other boys, I got to talking to them, and they didn’t do as good as they thought at regionals, so their numbers weren’t as accurate.”
Purvis came into the meet with the top qualifying mark at 11 feet and entered Thursday’s competition at nine feet.
He moved on with Quitman’s Brian Lay when both hit their final attempts at 11 feet.
“At that point, where I was sitting, I knew I had to get that and I probably had to make the next one, so I had to just sit town and talk to myself and tell myself that I had to get it,” Purvis said. “I didn’t leave an option to myself.”
Both hit their final attempt at 11-6, moving the bar to 12 feet, where both missed their first attempts.
Lay cleared the mark on his second attempt, and Purvis was unable to on his next two attempts.
“I feel good about it,” Purvis said of hitting 11-6. “I wasn’t expecting that. I wasn’t expecting that competition, so I was happy with my placing.
“There was definitely a lot going on, but I think I handled it pretty good,” Purvis continued.
Lay missed three times at 12-3 to end the event.
Holden’s boys finished 19th with eight points, while Simsboro won the boys team title with 99 points, Episcopal of Acadiana (70) was second, and Christ Episcopal was third with 45 points.
Holden’s girls finished tied for 14th as a team with Oak Hill with 19 points. Maurepas finished 17th with 10 points.
Christ Episcopal won the girls Class B title with 68 points, followed by Episcopal of Acadiana (65) and Simsboro (56).
The Lady Rockets’ 4x200 relay team of Hailey Galyean, Camille Comish, Danika Fletcher and Kyleigh Adams was second (1:52.48), while the 4x100-meter relay team of Galyean, Comish, Blaize Foster and Adams was fifth (53.70).
Holden’s Alyson Fletcher finished fourth in the javelin (114-08), while Galyean was fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:01.74).
Kayla Davis was sixth in the shot put (29-9.5), and Foster was seventh in the pole vault (7 feet).
Jayden Sharp of Holden was seventh in the discus (85-02), while Shelbi Stafford was ninth in the 100-meter hurdles (20.76).
Joseph Lemoine of Maurepas finished seventh in the javelin 117-11, while Julian Pellerin was ninth in the 100-meter dash (12.74).
Jordyn Pickrell of Maurepas was eighth in the 300 hurdles (57.23).
