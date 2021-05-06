Don’t look now, but there’s another Aime making a mark in the pole vault.
Madelyn Aime, the sister of former Maurepas pole vaulter Kameron Aime, recorded a new Class B record in the event at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 1A/B/C State Meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Thursday.
Madelyn Aime’s vault of 10 feet, seven inches, broke the record of 10-2 set by Bell City’s Heidi Zaunbrecher in 2013.
“It was good,” Aime said of the day. “We had a good tailwind, which inspired me to jump higher, because the wind always takes me high. I love the competition, and it was just a fun day.”
One of the concerns for Aime at Thursday’s meet was not recording a height after missing her first two attempts at her first height at regionals. Her first attempt at the state meet came at 9-6, which she missed on her first attempt but made on her second.
“I’m terrified of no-heighting,” Aime said. “I just have to tell myself that I’m going to get over this, and I know I can get over this because I’ve done it multiple times.”
“I was just terrified,” Aime said of missing her first jump. “I just had to keep telling myself that I could do it, and I know I could do it, and I did it.”
Castor’s Katelyn Urquidez was second with a mark of eight feet, meaning Aime was the lone competitor left in the event to set the mark.
Aime also surpassed her previous personal record of 10-6.
“I my mind, once I’ve cleared one height and I know that I’ve got the win, I just have fun with it,” she said. “If I get the record, I get it.”
“I was so excited for myself,” she said. “I’m really happy for it.”
Maurepas’ Kyle Camardelle was sixth in the pole vault (8-5.5), while the Wolves’ Joseph Lemoine was seventh in the javelin (107-2).
For Holden, the state meet wasn’t about team standings but more about individuals showing improvement.
“We knew kind of going in, we were going to have some over-the-top good numbers in order for us to … get on the podium,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said. “We only sent four kids, and none of those four had ever been to state before in a track event. You’re talking about some green kids who are probably going to be a little overwhelmed by the moment. I think track is kind of a special thing in that it’s one of the few events where you almost can’t get any coaching done when you’re there because they’re out on the field, and you’re stuck up the stands. For kids who have never been there, that’s kind of a tough deal. We were just hoping the kids were going to go out there and compete, have a good time. They went out and set personal bests, and we’re expecting most of them to be back again next year and do even better.”
Shelbi Stafford was seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (20.78), posting her best time of the year, while eighth-grader Alyson Fletcher was sixth in the javelin (102-01), her best throw of the season.
“She got seventh,” DuBois said of Stafford. “I think coming in, she really wasn’t even expecting to be a state qualifier. She got out there and kind of shocked us at regionals. She worked hard over the last week to better her time by two-tenths of a second. In a week’s time, that’s putting in some work right there. We fully expect to see her back next year.”
“She’s throwing at about 100 feet right now,” DuBois said of Fletcher. “We’re fully expecting her to be 10 to 20 feet better next year when she’s got some more under her belt and fix some of her mechanics a little bit.”
Gabrielle Sharp was eighth in the discus (73-04) in her first state meet.
“She tends to throw kind from a standing scoot position,” DuBois said of Sharp. “She doesn’t really do the spin or anything like that, but she knew going into this that she was going to have to take a risk. She was going to have to attempt the spin in order to try to get on the podium. He best throws were in the 80s. In order to get on the podium, she was going to have to be at like 95, so she kind of went out there, and we’re super proud of the fact that she was willing to take a risk to try to win.”
The Rockets’ Steve Garcia was ninth in the javelin (103-2).
“His best throw of the year was 110,” Dubois said of Garcia. “He didn’t get that today. He might have been a little overwhelmed by the moment, but he picked up a javelin for the first time before we started our district meet, so he’s only been practicing about three weeks. For him to make the state meet is a big deal. He’s motivated to go back again, so he’ll be practicing that through basketball season. We’re going to get him out there, let him throw some while he’s working on his jump shot.”
