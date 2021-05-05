A number of athletes from Livingston Parish will compete in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Outdoor Track and Field Meet beginning Thursday and running through Saturday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
The Classes 1A-C meets will be held Thursday, with 2A-3A Friday, and 4A-5A Saturday. Field events begin at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, with track events at 2:30 p.m. On Friday, field events begin at 1:30 p.m. with the 4x800 relay at 2:30 p.m. and all other running events beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday’s field events begin at 11:45 a.m., with the 4x800 relay at 2 p.m. and all other track events at 3:30 p.m.
On Thursday, athletes from Holden and Maurepas will compete, with Holden’s Shelbi Stafford in the 100-meter hurdles (20.91) and Alyson Fletcher in the javelin (99-08). Gabrielle Sharp of Holden qualified in the discus with a throw of 80 feet.
Maurepas’ Joseph Lemoine (109-06) and Holden’s Steve Garcia (110-08) qualified in the javelin, while Maurepas’ Madelyn Aime has the top qualifying mark in the pole vault at 10 feet.
For Friday’s meet, Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux qualified in the 1600 (5:33.17) and 3200 meters (12:12.86), while teammate A’Mya Taylor qualified in the 400 meters (1:01.87).
Doyle’s Carter Anderson qualified in the discus (111-1.50), while Springfield’s Rick Vicknair qualified in the 300-meter hurdles (44.50) and Bradlyn McKay in the 200-meter dash (23.29). Vicknair, Terry Finley, Jatoris Buggage, McKay, Porter Ishee and Britton Allen qualified in the 4x100 relay (46.95).
In Saturday’s meet, Live Oak’s Clayton Simms enters the pole vault with a top qualifying mark of 17 feet, while Walker’s Todd Collins is also in the event with a qualifying mark of 14-6.
Also, Denham Springs’ Troy Golmond and Kallie Calvaruso will compete in the high jump, with Golmond qualifying at 6-4 and Calvaruso at five feet.
Walker’s Evyn Fitzgerald qualified in the girls pole vault at 11-6, while Anna Ferrand (123-11) qualified in the javelin.
