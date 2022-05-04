Livingston Parish will be well-represented when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state track and field meet begins Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
The Class B/C meet will be held Thursday, with the 1A/2A meet Friday and the 3A/4A/5A meet on Saturday.
Thursday’s meet begins with field events at 1:30 p.m. and track events at 5 p.m.
The 1A/2A meet begins with field events at 1:30 p.m. Friday and track events at 5 p.m., while the 3A/4A/5A meet begins with field events at 10:45 a.m. Saturday and track events at 2 p.m.
Livingston Parish has two top qualifiers in the Class B meet, with Maurepas’ Madelyn Aime, who set the class record at 10-7 in winning the state championship in the pole vault last season, the leading qualifier in the event at 10-6. Holden’s Blaize Foster qualified at 6-6.
Holden’s Taylor Purvis is the top qualifier in the boys pole vault at 11 feet.
Joseph Lemoine of Maurepas qualified in the javelin (120-07), while Holden’s Alyson Fletcher qualified in the girls javelin (112-02).
Jayden Sharp of Holden qualified in the girls discus (86-03), while Holden’s Kayla Davis qualified in the shot put (30-11).
The Lady Rocket team of Hailey Galyean, Camile Comish, Danika Fletcher, Kyleigh Adams, Alyson Fletcher and Sharp qualified in the 4x200 relay (1:54.43). The team of Galyean, Comish, Foster, Adams, Alyson Fletcher and Sharp also qualified in the 4x100 relay (53.19).
Galyean (1:03.54) qualified in the girls 400-meter dash (1:03.54), while Jordyn Pickrell of Maurepas qualified in the girls 300 hurdles (54.70).
Holden’s Shelbi Stafford qualified in the 100-meter hurdles (19.66), while Maurepas’ Julian Pellerin qualified in the boys 100-meter dash (12.39).
In Class 3A, Albany’s Aubrey Hoyt qualified in the javelin (100-02), while Cayden Boudreaux qualified in the 1600 meters (5:45.08), 800 meters (2:26.47) and 3200 meters (12:43.61).
Albany’s team of 7 Hoyt, Kayla Lanassa, Boudreaux, Stormy Williams, Taylor Bourgeois and Sidney Wright qualified in the 4x800 relay (10:36.89).
In Class 5A, Denham Springs High’s Kallie Calvaruso qualified in the high jump (5-4), while Makinley Harris of DSHS (115-03) and Sydney Cifreo of Walker (118-09) qualified in the girls javelin.
Justin Perault of DSHS qualified in the pole vault (14-0) and Porter Gibson of DSHS in the shot put (50-11.5).
Denham’s Kori Jones (116-00) qualified in the girls discus, while Hannah Linebaugh qualified in the 1600-meter run (5:15.38) and 3200-meter run (11:34.80).
Mason Edwards of DSHS qualified in the 400-meter dash (48.52).
