HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University junior thrower Ashley Davis will be making her third appearance in the NCAA East Preliminaries Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.
But while the Watson native has plenty of experience, she said she still battles nerves in the days leading up to big meets.
“I always have butterflies but that’s not going to overcome me,” the former Live Oak High School standout said. “I have to overcome that and go out there and put my best performance into the ring.”
Davis will represent the Lady Lions in the shot put, scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The top 12 finishers will move on to the NCAA Championships, scheduled for June 4-8 in Austin, Texas.
“Ashley continues to be somebody we count on to step up in big competitions and we fully expect her to go to Florida this week and do a good job and represent the Lions like the champion that she is,” SLU coach coach Corey Mistretta said. “We’re real close with her. Things in training have been going real well and her coach is super-excited about where she is so we’re excited to see what happens this week in Florida.”
Davis finished 19th at regionals in 2018 and 32nd in 2017.
“It kind of gives me a mindset of what I’m going into and how I can prepare myself to perform what I need to do to get my goals,” Davis said of the advantages of making a third trip to the regionals.
Davis threw a season-best 52 feet, 6.75 inches (16.02 meters) in placing second at the Southland Conference Championships on May 3 in Natchitoches. The finish earned her second-team All-Southland Conference, the second time in her career she received All-Southland honors.
She was first team as a freshman in 2017 after capturing the conference shot put title. The mark currently ranks 27th in the East region and is tied for 48thnationally with Kansas State's Gabby Tozer.
“My season was difficult, but when conference came, I did my best and I got the results I needed,” Davis said. “I wasn’t happy with the results that I got, but hopefully at regionals I do way better out there.”
Davis captured the shot put in five of her six regular season meets with a ninth-place finish against a strong field at the Florida Relays. She had four victories in the event during the indoor season, including her second straight Southland Conference title.
Davis burst onto the college scene as a freshman in 2017 when she became the fourth Lady Lion track student-athlete – and first since 2000-01 – to receive Southeastern Female Athlete of the Year recognition. She had the state’s second-best shot put in being named to the LSWA All-Louisiana Team.
“I've come a long way,” Davis said. “It's been hard to maintain what I've done already, but it's all about my mindset. It gets in the way a little bit, but I just have to teach myself what I know already and what to do.”
Mistretta also recognized Davis has had to overcome some obstacles along the way.
“She came in and did something that is not very common,” she said. “To come in and have such a huge jump in year one was outstanding and recognized nationally by a lot of people. But as with a lot of things, especially in the throwing events, it can become a roller coaster ride at times, and she has certainly had her share of that.
“She struggled a little bit here and there,” he said, “but she continues to improve and get better and we think this is the year she catches that roller coaster on the uptick. I wouldn’t be surprised if she qualifies for the national championships this weekend.
Davis said her goal at regionals is to break her school record of 55.8 3/4 (16.97 meters), set in winning at the LSU Alumni Gold on April 21, 2018. She figures a mark in the mid-16 meters may be good enough to qualify for nationals.
“My PR for outdoors is 16.97, so I am capable of achieving that,” Davis said. “It's just a matter of how I perform.”
