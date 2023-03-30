Livingston Parish Track & Field Championships 2023

Male athletes compete in the Livingston Parish Track & Field Championships at Denham Springs High on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

DENHAM SPRINGS – When it came down to it, the Walker boys track and field team showed the meet isn’t over until it’s over.

The Wildcats won their second straight parish championship, steadily making up ground on the track to overtake Denham Springs High with a win in the 3,200 at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Wednesday.

Walker track and field coach Matthew Edwards discusses the team's effort at the parish meet. The Wildcats won their second straight boys title, while the Lady Cats were second.
