DENHAM SPRINGS – When it came down to it, the Walker boys track and field team showed the meet isn’t over until it’s over.
The Wildcats won their second straight parish championship, steadily making up ground on the track to overtake Denham Springs High with a win in the 3,200 at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Wednesday.
“It’s been insane us trying to get all the pieces finally together to be able to put in the puzzle,” Walker coach Matthew Edwards said, noting Kentrell Scott, who won both hurdle events, competed in his first meet of the season to fill in all the track events for the Wildcats. “In years past, we’ve had pretty solid field events, and in the track, we managed. But recently, it’s been kind of a flip where our field events manage as best we can, but our track really picks us up and gets to where we need to get to. As always, it’s a whole team effort with everybody putting in their part, doing what they can do.”
After 17 events, Denham Springs led 159-157 over Walker, but the Wildcats grabbed the lead after Jacob Kennedy won the 3,200 (10:05.76), followed by teammate Peyton Levy (10:35.55). Live Oak’s Mason Hutto was third (10:55.69).
Walker won the team title with 183, while Denham Springs was second with 172 and Live Oak third with 130.
“For the team, that’s awesome,” Kennedy said. “I love that we could win that as well as we did. My boy Peyton running the times he is, he’s insane for a sophomore. He’s running the times I was running as a junior. He’s fast. He’s very fast. He’s got a ton of potential. Walker is going to love him in the future.”
Kennedy (4:41.70), Levy (4:49.27) and Hutto (5:07.14) also went 1-2-3 in the 1,600.
“We kind of missed our No. 2 javelin thrower and missed out on pole vault today in points, and when you look at it at the end of the night, that’s where the difference is because I feel like on the track, we did better than expected,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “Da’Shawn (McBryde) goes two in the 100-meter dash, where he wasn’t seeded two. We got points in the hurdles where we haven’t really gotten a lot of points from. Our relays ran really well tonight. I think we’re pretty equally measured with us and Walker. You’ve got to be on. It’s got to all come together, and you just hope for the best. Hat’s off to them. They’re a solid program, and they’ve won it two years in a row now.”
Albany finished fourth in the team standings (30 points), followed by Springfield (23.5), Holden (19.5), French Settlement (12) and Maurepas (2).
Denham Springs’ won 4x400 relay in a time of 3:40.90 after dropping the baton on one exchange. Walker was second (3:42.38), followed by Live Oak (3:47.98).
“It’s not something you really practice,” McLean said of dropping the baton. “It’s not the two-minute drill – ‘so if we drop the baton’ – that’s just one of those you cross that bridge when you get there and teach them along the way.”
The Wildcats were also bolstered by the efforts of Track MVP Jaden Bardales.
Bardales won the 100 meters (10.72) and 200 meters (22.41) and was also part of the Wildcats’ winning 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams.
“Us at Walker, we put a lot of hard work in at practice, and to come out here and be rewarded with something like this, it’s good,” Bardales said of taking MVP honors. “It’s good for Walker, it’s good for me. It’s a great thing.”
Scott won the 110-meter (15.14) and 300-meter hurdles (42.63) after missing time while working on his academics.
“Once I came back, I just had to execute and get points for my team,” Scott said.
“I was just thinking about the next hurdle, and then thinking about that got me the win,” Scott said of his effort in the 300 hurdles. “I feel great. I’ve still got to work, though – still need work.”
Denham Springs’ McBryde was second in the 100 (11.15), while Walker’s CadeMichael Ard was third (11.23). Walker’s Jacob MacKey was second in the 200 (22.57), while Live Oak’s Enzo Landry was third (23.62).
Live Oak’s Jackson Root was second in the 110 hurdles (16.45), followed by teammate Caden Mulkey (16.85). Root was also second in the 300 hurdles (42.83), while Mulkey was third (44.24).
Walker won the 4x800 relay (8:42.49), followed by Denham Springs (8:46.69) and Live Oak (9:01.56).
In the 4x200, Walker won with a time of 1:30.60, followed by Denham Springs (1:33.36) and Live Oak (1:34.83). Walker also won the 4x100 (43.30), while Denham Springs was second (43.84) and Live Oak third (46.55).
Albany’s Antoine Taylor won the 800 (2:03.28), followed by Walker’s Carson Boyer (2:06.46) and Denham Springs’ Hunter Steiger (2:11.24).
Taylor also won the 400-meter dash (51.97), followed by Walker’s Jamari Evans (53.28) and Denham Springs’ Brian Tanner (53.91).
Denham Springs carved out a solid lead after the field events behind Field MVP McBryde, who won the long jump (22-10) and triple jump (41-11).
“Recovery really helped my legs,” McBryde said. “I had a little off day (Tuesday) just getting in the ice bath, so I think that really improved my game for today. It’s really important.”
McBryde said the key to his success this season isn’t complicated.
“It’s really just practicing, getting my technique right for every event that I do – long jump, triple jump – just always perfecting my craft,” he said. “That’s really helping.”
Live Oak’s Bryson McKeithen was second in the long jump (21-00.25), while Walker’s Cayden Jones was third (18-10). Denham Springs’ Lane Sadler was second in the triple jump (40-5.5), while Albany’s Nolan McClain was third (38-4.5).
Meanwhile DSHS’ Porter Gibson won the shot put (52-2.75), followed by teammate Tyler Kimble (48-7.5) and Live Oak’s Gabriel Harvey (41-09).
Gibson said having Kimble competing against him is a plus.
“We push each other, and then we praise each other whenever we do good,” he said. “It’s just constant pushing, and it helps us.”’
Said Kimble: “I feel like most meets, it actually ends up being that way lately. Me and him (Gibson) usually go one and two a lot. It’s really just competing against each other, that’s our motivation for the most part. It helps a lot. In football, we were going against each other, too playing o-line and d-line, so we’re kind of used to it at this point. We talk back and forth, so it definitely motivates us both. We know how to get each other going.”
Andrew Goodwin of DSHS won the discus (134-06) and finished third in the javelin (134-08).
“It was an excellent day,” Goodwin said. “Not the best day in javelin, but that’s just something to improve on. I’ve been focusing a lot more on discus a lot more lately, so it’s starting to show. I think I need to even it out more with the time I spend on javelin and discus.”
Gibson was second in the discus (118-08), followed by Walker’s Bryson Thomas (112-04).
Walker’s Tyler Mitchell won the javelin (139-06), while French Settlement’s Draven Smith was runner-up (139-01).
Holden’s Marcus Penalber won the high jump with a PR of 6-2, while Denham Springs’ Sincere Otis was second at six feet, and Live Oak’s Deondre Williams third at 5-8.
“I was coming into it, my goal was 5-6, and I got 6-2, basically just praying to God that I did good, and that’s what happened,” Penalber said. “I guess I was just feeling it. I haven’t jumped since freshman year. I’ve worked a lot in basketball, so I didn’t know if it was going to translate over to track, and I guess it did. The feeling’s good. To come in here with all those 5A schools and win first place as a Class B feels good.”
Live Oak’s William Price won the pole vault (12-06), followed by Holden’s Taylor Purvis (12 feet) and Walker’s Rhoby Graham (11-6).
