WALKER – Live Oak’s boys picked up two individual first- place finishes and a one in a relay, while Walker’s boys had four first-place showings and the girls one to highlight parish competitors in Friday’s St. Thomas Aquinas/Judy Baehr Relays hosted at Walker High School.
Live Oak’s Bryan Bayonne won the 400 meters (52.59), Jace Stafford (17.66) won the 110 hurdles and the Eagles’ 4x400 relay unit (3:38.31) captured top honors. Mackenzie Covington (51.22) of Live Oak won the 300 hurdles and was finished second in the 100 hurdles (17.22).
Walker’s Jalen Watson went 1-2 in the 200 (23.39) and 100 (11.64), while teammates Adonnis Britt (44.94) was the 300-meter hurdle champion, Jaden Williams (20-10 ¼) won the long jump and Hunter Ross (150-4) won the javelin.
Distance runner Kaye-Loni Bowden provided the Lady Cats with a first in the 3200 (12:21.72) and third in the 1600 (5:39.99).
Jaycee Hughes of Holden captured the shot put (31-4 ½) and was second in the discus (110-4).
Other top performances were turned by Nic Broderick of Live Oak who was second in both the 3200 (10:37.27) and 800 (2:05.63).
Live Oak’s Spencer Verrett was third in the 110 hurdles (17.66) and second in the 300 hurdles (46.06) followed Springfield’s Waylon Mabry (46.43.)
Walker also got second place finishes from pole vaulter Blaze Hayden (13-6) and Zach Lacour was second in the high jump (5-8) and third in the triple jump (38-7).
Live Oak picked up a second-place showings from Grant Richardson (triple jump, 38-9) and Luis Almonte (145-1) in the javelin.
The Lady Eagles also had a pair of second-place finishers in the 4x400 (4:33.99) relay and Rylie Butler (30-5 ¼) in the shot put.
Walker's girls piled up four second-place efforts with Kiley Jones (long jump, 15-0), Evyn Fitzgerald (pole vault, 9-6), Lilly Waguespack (high jump, 5-3) and its 4x200 relay team (1:57.76).
Brothers of Sacred Heart Invitational
The Denham Springs boys finished fourth with 54 points and girls were fifth with 52 points in the meet conducted last Friday at Catholic High School.
E.J. Burgess was second in both the 100 (11.0) and high jump, while Lavar Johnson was second in the long jump (19- ¾) and Phillip Earnhart third in the 300 hurdles (23.4) to lead the top performances for the boys.
Cailey Aucoin (javelin, 108-4) and Megan Rodgers (400, 1:01.9) turned in first-place efforts to lead the girls.
Aucoin was also third in the shot put (30-0), while Kayleigh Tomasich was third in the discus (78-2), and Kayla Perrault third in the pole vault (7-3).
