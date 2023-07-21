WALKER – After putting together a solid junior season on the track, Walker’s Jaden Bardales admitted something after running in his first state meet in May.
“I wasn’t as ready as I thought I was, so that’s why I’m grinding as hard this summer, getting my name out there …,” Bardales said.
Bardales will be competing in the AAU Junior Olympic Games, which begin July 28 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, as a member of as a member of Trojan Elite based in Hammond.
After earning Track MVP honors at the Livingston Parish meet in March in which he won the 100 meters (10.72) and 200 meters (22.41) and was also part of the Wildcats’ winning 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams, he won the 100 meters at the District 5-5A meet (10.66) and won the event at the Class 5A, Region 2 meet (10.65).
However, he finished sixth in the 100 at the state meet (10.62) and entered the summer with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.
“I didn’t win state, so I definitely came in trying to get faster, because for one, I didn’t lose a race all season until state, so that kind of hit, and it forced me to work a lot harder trying to knock the time off my 100 meters,” Bardales said.
He said the environment and competition at the state meet was an eye-opener.
“It’s definitely a bigger crowd than I’m used to a lot more competition from different areas around the state in 5A,” he said.
Bardales said his summer workouts have focused more on conditioning and ‘individual things’ to help him improve.
“Most definitely I’m working on my block start … and how explosive I am,” he said. “And then after that, I’ve got to work on my finish through the line.”
“I’m very (critical) with my form and stuff like that,” he continued. “I take slow motion videos and look at it and see what I’m doing wrong.”
Robert Jackson, who helps coach with Trojan Elite, called Bardales ‘a perfectionist to his craft.’
“He’s studying the game of the track world and watching his competitors and watching everybody that’s at the top, and comparing his style, his techniques to those,” Jackson said. “He’s gotten a lot better. He really didn’t have a bad start in high school, but he has improved, and he’s going to keep on improving until he feels he can meet his top limit.”
Bardales turned in a summer PR of 10.73 in the 100 meters last month to help him qualify for the AAU Junior Olympics for the first time. He’ll also be part of Trojan Elite’s 4x100 meter relay team at the Junior Olympics.
Jackson, who also helps coach the Walker High track program, will be attending the AAU Junior Olympics for the first time as a spectator, while Craig Rock will be coaching Bardales at the event.
“We’ll be there as spectators, but if he (Rock) asks me anything, since I know Jaden better than he does, he’ll come to me,” Jackson said. “I’ll tell you like I tell all of them – motivation and speed is my business, and business is good. If I don’t do anything else, I help motivate them. I could tell them one thing. You could tell them the same thing, but it’s just whatever’s going to catch on, that’s what they’re going to go with. I haven’t had a problem with motivating any of them yet.”
Bardales said his goal heading into the Junior Olympics is simple.
“We’re getting gold,” he said, while noting his confidence is high going in. “Without confidence, you can’t do anything. Even if it’s false confidence, that’s better than no confidence, in my opinion.”
Jackson said Bardales’ confidence is always high.
“This is what I know about Jaden … he hates losing more than he loves winning, so a second place, it feels bad to him, it’s devastating,” Jackson said. “He could come in second place to Usain Bolt, and it’s still going to be devastating because he’s going in with the mindset ‘I should win’. That’s going to be a big deal for him.”
“My expectation is to see him go out there and be the best him, and however it falls, let it fall,” Jackson said. “You’re not just competing against people in Louisiana, you’re all around the nation. You go in there, you give it your best, because when it’s over with, woulda, coulda, shoulda’s not going to count. If I gave it my all, hey, I gave it my all, and this is where I fell …”
Bardales said he’s ready to make the trip to Iowa.
“I’m very excited for this,” Bardales said. “It’s a big opportunity for me, and I’m ready to take advantage of it.”
