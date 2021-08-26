LIVINGSTON -- Her team made some history Wednesday, but Doyle volleyball coach Ashlie Byrnes wasn’t too caught up in that.
Instead, she’s focused on getting the Lady Tigers better.
Covington defeated Doyle’s B team 25-20 and 25-13 in the day’s first match, and the Lady Lions picked up a 25-17, 25-18 win over Doyle’s A team in the second match Wednesday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
“Every time we lose, it’s just an opportunity to get better,” Byrnes said after Doyle played its first home volleyball match in school history.
“I think nerves were a big factor in tonight’s game,” Byrnes said. “I personally have never seen that many people at a volleyball game, except state games, so I’m sure to them it was even more nerve-wracking. We’ve just got to keep working hard. Everything we did wrong tonight, we’re going to fix.”
COVINGTON 2, DOYLE B TEAM 0
Doyle, which led in every set on the day, jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first set on Kylee Savant’s ace before Covington got four straight points on errors by the Lady Tigers to tie it at 6-6.
From there, the set was tied twice before Covington took the lead for good at 9-8 on an ace. The Lady Lions stretched the lead to 16-10 before Doyle closed the lead to 17-15 on an ace by Savant.
Covington extended the lead to 21-16 on a Doyle service error, and the Lady Tigers got within 21-18 on an ace before Covington closed the set on a 4-2 run, capped by a Doyle service error.
The second set featured five ties, the last at 9-9, before Covington slowly pulled away. The Lady Lions led 12-11 and scored six straight points, including three straight aces, to pull ahead 18-11.
Doyle got as close as 18-13 before Covington took advantage primarily of Doyle errors while getting two aces during a 7-0 burst to close out the match.
“It’s serve-receive,” Byrnes said of the Covington runs. “That’s all it was. That’s all we’re going to work on at practice (Thursday).”
COVINGTON 2, DOYLE A TEAM 0
Doyle led 1-0 on a Covington service error to start the first set before the Lady Lions pulled ahead 10-5.
Abigail Noland’s kill and a Covington error cut the lead to 10-7, but Covington had a pair of aces during a burst which extended its lead to 17-11.
“I think a lot of it for us was applying our … plays,” Noland said of Covington’s runs. “I think a lot of it was that, and we also have to remember that some of these girls have never stepped on a court before and this is a first thing for them too, not only for the sport for Doyle. I think at some points we really had some strong plays, but others we just let the other team get the best of us.”
Emily Hamel’s kill cut the lead to 17-13, but the Lady Lions got three aces in a run that put them ahead 24-14.
Hamel had an ace during a burst which cut the lead to 24-17 before her service error ended the set.
Doyle’s Isabella Ferguson said the Lady Tigers have to work on communication and attitude.
“We need to talk to each other,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to open your mouth, and sometimes we are. That’s a bit frustrating, especially on the court.”
But Ferguson and her teammates are taking a positive outlook into the remainder of the season.
“What was our motto today?,” she asked Nolan. ‘We make it happen’. That was our motto today, and we’re going to live by that.”
Doyle led the second set 2-0 before Covington rallied to tie it at 3-3. From there, the set was tied twice more, the last time at 5-5, before the Lady Lions pulled ahead with a point and never trailed the rest of the way.
Covington stretched the lead to 11-7 on an ace before Doyle chipped the lead to one three times and tied it at 13-13 on Maddie’s White’s kill to end a nice series.
A Doyle receiving error sparked a burst the put the Lady Lions ahead 20-14, but the Lady Tigers cut the led to 20-17 before a 4-0 burst got Covington to match point.
“We definitely had some good plays, but I think they just kind of had that one good play and just stopped after that, so if we can get them to just keep playing and not give up after that rally’s done, I think we’ll be in good shape,” Byrnes said.
Doyle got its final point on a service error before the match ended on a service error by the Lady Tigers.
“I think (it) definitely showed us that we do have a chance in the future to grow as a team and that this is our starting point,” Noland said. “We’re only going to get better from here. We’re just ready to make a lot of progress as a team and not just as a singular person. We’re very big on uplifting each other and trying to keep positive attitudes even at times when we can’t. That’s the one thing that we can count on is our attitudes, not always how the game goes.”
