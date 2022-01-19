2021 ALL-PARISH VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Kate Beatty | Denham Springs | Jr.
Dali Hughes | Springfield | Sr.
Katie Riddle | Springfield | Jr.
Maya Snellgrove | Denham Springs | So.
Aubri Mackiewicz | Denham Springs | Sr.
Mandolyn Donohue | Denham Springs | Sr.
Alyssa Holden | Live Oak | Sr.
Rylee Parnell | Live Oak | Sr.
Kailyn Lemoine | Live Oak | Sr.
Reese Patten | Walker | Sr.
Ali Kennedy | Walker | Sr.
L’Mya Vidrine | Walker | So.
BEST ALL AROUND PLAYER: Chloe Magee, Live Oak
OFFENSIVE MVP: Kate Beatty, Denham Springs
DEFENSIVE MVP: Dali Hughes, Springfield
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ashlie Byrnes, Doyle
HONORABLE MENTION: Walker | Ashton Bailey, Grace Clark, Kyra Patrick; Denham Springs | Catherine Beasley, Jacie Acosta, Hallie Sibley, Kendall Dunham; Live Oak | Hanna Stout, Kearston Johnson; Springfield |Isabella Alvarez, Kaidence George, Katie McCabe; Doyle | Shelby Taylor, Emily Hamel
