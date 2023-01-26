2022 ALL-PARISH VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Maya Snellgrove DSHS Jr.


Emily Hamel Doyle Sr.
Mya Vidrine Walker Jr.
Kailyn Lemoine Live Oak Sr.
Aliyah Garza Walker Soph.
Kaidence George Springfield Sr.
Kaydence Dean Walker Jr.
Katie Riddle Springfield Sr.
Gracie Chaney Doyle Soph.
Bonnie Henderson Doyle Fr.ch
Kylie Price Live Oak Sr.
Jacie Acosta DSHS Sr.
OVERALL MVP: Chloe Magee, Live Oak
OFFENSIVE MVP: Kate Beatty, Denham Springs
DEFENSIVE MVP: Kadie McCabe, Springfield
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mina Williams, Walker
HONORABLE MENTION: SPRINGFIELD | Mary White; LIVE OAK | Brooklyn Seals; DENHAM SPRINGS | Halle Harrell, Grace Hilley, Kendall Dunham; DOYLE | Kylie Lutz; WALKER | Kendall Nall
