DIVISION I, DISTRICT III
Grace Toler | St. Joseph’s | Sr.
Morgan Perry | St. Joseph’s | Sr.
Perri Evans | Baton Rouge High | Sr.
Lillian Talbot | Zachary | Sr.
Jaida Alvin | Central | Jr.
Olivia Judice | St. Joseph’s | Jr.
Anna Musso | St. Joseph’s | Sr.
Londyn Dixon | Central | Sr.
Niya Wilson | Baton Rouge High | Jr.
Kyra Woods | Zachary | Sr.
Kate Beatty | Denham Springs | Jr.
Maya Snellgrove | Denham Springs | Sr.
Emma Dungan | Central | Sr.
MVP: Grace Toler, St. Joseph’s
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Michele LeBouef, Central; Sivi Miller, St. Joseph’s
HONORABLE MENTION: BATON ROUGE HIGH | Laila Guy, Jordan Wheeler; ST. JOSEPH’S | Ellie Foco, Taylor Stockwell, Camille Counce; CENTRAL | Autumn Vessier, Mirakle Sampson
DIVISION I, DISTRICT IV
Lexie Bourque | East Ascension
Melinna Carrero | East Ascension
Ja’Lynn Davenport | St. Amant
Kendall Davis | Dutchtown
Amaya Evans | St. Amant
Katie Frank | East Ascension
Taylor Heeb | Dutchtown
Alyssa Holden | Live Oak
Jessica Jones | St. Amant
Cadie Kusy | Dutchtown
Chloe Magee | Live Oak
Reese Patten | Walker
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alexis Logarbo, Dutchtown
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kayla Robinson, St. Amant
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Gilmore, East Ascension
HONORABLE MENTION: WALKER | Ashton Bailey, Ali Kennedy; EAST ASCENSION | Ali Burt, Corin Waguespack, Avery Wheat; DUTCHTOWN | Sydney Berry, Braelee Tennimon; ST. AMANT | Maggie Ladner, Blake Brignac
DIVISION IV, DISTRICT 4
FIRST TEAM
Mallory Norton | PJP II
Gabriella Beaudette | PJP II
Kayla Benedic | PJP II
Jalencia Pierre | Amite
Shannon Alack | STA
Julia Bufford | STA
Kaitlyn Cochran | Pine
Katie Riddle | Springfield
Kadie McCabe | Springfield
OFFENSIVE MVP: Ali Tullis, PJP II
DEFENSIVE MVP: Dali Hughes, Springfield
SECOND TEAM
Haliey Miller | PJP II
Chloe Smith | PJP II
Savanna Dyer | PJP II
Mary White | Springfield
Kaidence George | Springfield
Reese Fitzhugh | STA
Brenna McKnight | Amite
Haliey Martin | Pine
Mya Starnes | Pine
HONORABLE MENTION: SPRINGFIELD | Isabella Alvarez; PJP II | Brooke LeBreton, Peyton Natal; AMITE | Madison Jennings, Alasia Williams; Ashleigh McKnight; A'yana Weber; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS | Abby Barras; PINE | Samara Daniels, Cameron Magee; Abbigale Schillings; ST. HELENA | Tree Hookfin; Serenity Bryer; Lexus Murray, Rodenisha Lee; INDEPENDENCE | Alaysia Mitchell, Anaya Hornsby
