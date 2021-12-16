DIVISION I, DISTRICT III

Grace Toler | St. Joseph’s | Sr.

Morgan Perry | St. Joseph’s | Sr.

Perri Evans | Baton Rouge High | Sr.

Lillian Talbot | Zachary | Sr.

Jaida Alvin | Central | Jr.

Olivia Judice | St. Joseph’s | Jr.

Anna Musso | St. Joseph’s | Sr.

Londyn Dixon | Central | Sr.

Niya Wilson | Baton Rouge High | Jr.

Kyra Woods | Zachary | Sr.

Kate Beatty | Denham Springs | Jr.

Maya Snellgrove | Denham Springs | Sr.

Emma Dungan | Central | Sr.

MVP: Grace Toler, St. Joseph’s

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Michele LeBouef, Central; Sivi Miller, St. Joseph’s

HONORABLE MENTION: BATON ROUGE HIGH | Laila Guy, Jordan Wheeler; ST. JOSEPH’S | Ellie Foco, Taylor Stockwell, Camille Counce; CENTRAL | Autumn Vessier, Mirakle Sampson

DIVISION I, DISTRICT IV

Lexie Bourque | East Ascension

Melinna Carrero | East Ascension

Ja’Lynn Davenport | St. Amant

Kendall Davis | Dutchtown

Amaya Evans | St. Amant

Katie Frank | East Ascension

Taylor Heeb | Dutchtown

Alyssa Holden | Live Oak

Jessica Jones | St. Amant

Cadie Kusy | Dutchtown

Chloe Magee | Live Oak

Reese Patten | Walker

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alexis Logarbo, Dutchtown

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kayla Robinson, St. Amant

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Gilmore, East Ascension

HONORABLE MENTION: WALKER | Ashton Bailey, Ali Kennedy; EAST ASCENSION | Ali Burt, Corin Waguespack, Avery Wheat; DUTCHTOWN | Sydney Berry, Braelee Tennimon; ST. AMANT | Maggie Ladner, Blake Brignac

DIVISION IV, DISTRICT 4

FIRST TEAM

Mallory Norton | PJP II

Gabriella Beaudette | PJP II

Kayla Benedic | PJP II

Jalencia Pierre | Amite

Shannon Alack | STA

Julia Bufford | STA

Kaitlyn Cochran | Pine

Katie Riddle | Springfield

Kadie McCabe | Springfield

OFFENSIVE MVP: Ali Tullis, PJP II

DEFENSIVE MVP: Dali Hughes, Springfield

SECOND TEAM

Haliey Miller | PJP II

Chloe Smith | PJP II

Savanna Dyer | PJP II

Mary White | Springfield

Kaidence George | Springfield

Reese Fitzhugh | STA

Brenna McKnight | Amite

Haliey Martin | Pine

Mya Starnes | Pine

HONORABLE MENTION: SPRINGFIELD | Isabella Alvarez; PJP II | Brooke LeBreton, Peyton Natal; AMITE | Madison Jennings, Alasia Williams; Ashleigh McKnight; A'yana Weber; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS | Abby Barras; PINE | Samara Daniels, Cameron Magee; Abbigale Schillings; ST. HELENA | Tree Hookfin; Serenity Bryer; Lexus Murray, Rodenisha Lee; INDEPENDENCE | Alaysia Mitchell, Anaya Hornsby

