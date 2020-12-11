AREA ALL-DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

DIVISION I, DISTRICT 3

Grace Toler | St. Joseph’s Academy | Jr.

Bailey Guerico | Central | Sr.

Ava Ricks | Baton Rouge High | Soph.

Simone Moreau | St. Joseph’s Academy | Sr.

Jaida Alvin | Central | Soph.

Morgan Perry | St. Joseph’s Academy | Jr.

Camille Counce | St. Joseph’s Academy | Jr.

Krystal Moore | Baton Rouge High | Sr.

Kyra Woods | Zachary | Jr.

Perri Evans | Baton Rouge High | Jr.

Erin Beene | St. Joseph’s Academy | Sr.

Kelsey White | Zachary | Sr.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Grace Toler, St. Joseph’s

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Bailey Guerico, Central

COACH OF THE YEAR: Sivi Miller, St. Joseph’s

HONORABLE MENTION: DENHAM SPRINGS | Savannah Bishop, Kathryn Beatty; CENTRAL | Abby Fralick, Londyn Dixon, Mirakle Sampson; ZACHARY | Lillian Talbot; ST. JOSEPH’S: Olivia Judice

DIVISION I, DISTRICT 4

Alexis Logarbo | Dutchtown

Zoe Richard | St. Amant

Olivia Rome | St. Amant

Chloe Magee | Live Oak

Anna Ferrand | Walker

Taylor Heeb | Dutchtown

Maggie Ladner | St. Amant

Reese Patten | Walker

Rylee Parnell | Live Oak

Amaya Evans | St. Amant

Haleigh Qualls | Dutchtown

Sarah St. Pierre | Dutchtown

OFFENSIVE MVP: Gracie Duplechein, St. Amant

DEFENSIVE MVP: India Bennett, Dutchtown

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Patrick Ricks, Dutchtown; Allison Leake, St. Amant

DIVISION IV, DISTRICT 4

Mallory Norton | Pope John Paul II

Kayla Benedic | Pope John Paul II

Caroline Eschete | St. Thomas Aquinas

Shannon Alack | St. Thomas Aquinas

Dali Hughes  | Springfield

Almira Brown | Springfield

Makia Clark | Pine

Leah Ladner | Pine

Co-MVPs: Rachel Hartmann, PJP; Kendal Battistella, PJP

SECOND TEAM

Reagan McVay | Pope John Paul II

Ali Tullis | Pope John Paul II

Savannah Dyer | Pope John Paul II

Raniya Austin | Independence

Sadie Bohning | St. Thomas Aquinas

Alexis Anderson | St. Thomas Aquinas

Karsyn Eckland | Springfield

Katie Randall | Springfield

Kiyasha Clark | Pine

Kaitlyn Cochran | Pine

HONORABLE MENTION: SPRINGFIELD | Olivia Davis, Katie Riddle

