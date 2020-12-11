AREA ALL-DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL TEAMS
DIVISION I, DISTRICT 3
Grace Toler | St. Joseph’s Academy | Jr.
Bailey Guerico | Central | Sr.
Ava Ricks | Baton Rouge High | Soph.
Simone Moreau | St. Joseph’s Academy | Sr.
Jaida Alvin | Central | Soph.
Morgan Perry | St. Joseph’s Academy | Jr.
Camille Counce | St. Joseph’s Academy | Jr.
Krystal Moore | Baton Rouge High | Sr.
Kyra Woods | Zachary | Jr.
Perri Evans | Baton Rouge High | Jr.
Erin Beene | St. Joseph’s Academy | Sr.
Kelsey White | Zachary | Sr.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Grace Toler, St. Joseph’s
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Bailey Guerico, Central
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sivi Miller, St. Joseph’s
HONORABLE MENTION: DENHAM SPRINGS | Savannah Bishop, Kathryn Beatty; CENTRAL | Abby Fralick, Londyn Dixon, Mirakle Sampson; ZACHARY | Lillian Talbot; ST. JOSEPH’S: Olivia Judice
DIVISION I, DISTRICT 4
Alexis Logarbo | Dutchtown
Zoe Richard | St. Amant
Olivia Rome | St. Amant
Chloe Magee | Live Oak
Anna Ferrand | Walker
Taylor Heeb | Dutchtown
Maggie Ladner | St. Amant
Reese Patten | Walker
Rylee Parnell | Live Oak
Amaya Evans | St. Amant
Haleigh Qualls | Dutchtown
Sarah St. Pierre | Dutchtown
OFFENSIVE MVP: Gracie Duplechein, St. Amant
DEFENSIVE MVP: India Bennett, Dutchtown
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Patrick Ricks, Dutchtown; Allison Leake, St. Amant
DIVISION IV, DISTRICT 4
Mallory Norton | Pope John Paul II
Kayla Benedic | Pope John Paul II
Caroline Eschete | St. Thomas Aquinas
Shannon Alack | St. Thomas Aquinas
Dali Hughes | Springfield
Almira Brown | Springfield
Makia Clark | Pine
Leah Ladner | Pine
Co-MVPs: Rachel Hartmann, PJP; Kendal Battistella, PJP
SECOND TEAM
Reagan McVay | Pope John Paul II
Ali Tullis | Pope John Paul II
Savannah Dyer | Pope John Paul II
Raniya Austin | Independence
Sadie Bohning | St. Thomas Aquinas
Alexis Anderson | St. Thomas Aquinas
Karsyn Eckland | Springfield
Katie Randall | Springfield
Kiyasha Clark | Pine
Kaitlyn Cochran | Pine
HONORABLE MENTION: SPRINGFIELD | Olivia Davis, Katie Riddle
